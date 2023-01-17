How to watch Teen Wolf: The Movie in the UK

Inspired by the 1980s comedy-drama of the same name, Teen Wolf introduced the world to high schooler Scott McCall (Posey) as he grappled with frightening supernatural abilities that put a target on his back.

The cast of MTV's Teen Wolf is getting back together for an action-packed feature-length special, led by Tyler Posey in the role that made him a star.

Now, six years on from the series finale, we revisit the character in adulthood when he is tasked with uniting his allies against a powerful new evil rising out of the full moon.

Paramount has managed to reunite much of the cast from the original series – barring a few notable omissions – so Teen Wolf: The Movie should prove to be a real treat for longtime fans.

Read on for everything you need to know, including how you can watch in the UK.

Teen Wolf: The Movie will be available to stream in the UK on Paramount Plus from Friday 27th January 2023.

The feature-length special will be streaming in the United States one day earlier, so fans should be vigilant about avoiding spoilers that are bound to spill online almost immediately.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Teen Wolf: The Movie cast – new and returning

Tyler Posey is back in the role of Scott McCall for Teen Wolf: The Movie, with a number of familiar faces from the original series alongside him in this special.

Tyler Hoechlin takes a break from his title role on Superman & Lois to reprise the character of Derek Hale, while fellow DC actor Crystal Reed (Swamp Thing) returns as Allison Argent, who was a major player in the first three seasons of the series.

Other returning stars include Holland Roden as former queen bee Lydia Martin, Colton Haynes as foe-turned-friend Jackson Whittemore, Shelley Hennig as assassin Malia Tate and Dylan Sprayberry as young werewolf Liam Dunbar.

Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio and JR Bourne are all back in the parental roles of Sheriff Noah Stilinski, Melissa McCall and Chris Argent.

Rounding out the returning cast are Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt, Orny Adams as Bobby Finstock, Seth Gilliam as Alan Deaton, Ryan Kelley as Jordan Parrish, Ian Bohen as Peter Hale, Vince Mattis as Eli Hale, Amy Lin Workman as Hikari Zhang, Nobi Nakanishi as Deputy Ishida and John Posey as Conrad Fenris.

Tyler Hoechlin as Derek Hale in Teen Wolf: The Movie. Paramount

Of course, die-hard Teen Wolf fans will notice that breakout star Dylan O'Brien is a glaring absence from this cast list, with The Maze Runner and Love & Monsters star opting not to return for this revival.

More like this

“It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it,” O’Brien told Variety. “The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did and so many people there are extremely dear to me.

"It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out."

He added: “Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f***ing kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”

O'Brien's former co-stars Arden Cho and Cody Christian also passed on the project.

What is Teen Wolf: The Movie about?

The official synopsis from Paramount Plus reads: "A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night.

"But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer

Check out the full-length Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer below.

Previously, Paramount had released a shorter teaser trailer. Watch it now, too.

How to watch Teen Wolf: The Movie in the UK

Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis has another werewolf project in the pipeline for Paramount Plus, Wolf Pack, which launches on the very same week as this this film revival.

However, the producer is quick to point out that the two shows are not narratively connected, instead taking place in completely separate universes.

He told SFX: “I know that everybody gets confused by it, but I always say, 'Nobody thinks Twilight is in the same universe as Interview With The Vampire.' There can be two werewolf shows that exist in separate spaces.

"It’s funny because one of the things we did was consciously try and do things differently with Wolf Pack. I said, 'I don’t want to do the same show. I want to do something more adult, a little bit extreme in places. Not necessarily darker, but a little bit more sophisticated in terms of themes.'

"Teen Wolf was very comic book. It had a real sense of humour… not that Wolf Pack doesn’t have a sense of humour, but it’s not as comedic as Teen Wolf."

If a gritty werewolf drama starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Sarah Michelle Gellar sounds like your vibe, then check out Wolf Pack on Paramount Plus, premiering on Friday 27th January 2023 – a fine double bill with Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Watch the trailer for Wolf Pack below:

Teen Wolf: The Movie premieres on Paramount+ on Friday 27th January 2023. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.