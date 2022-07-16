Elizabeth Tulloch (who plays Lois Lane) previously teased a new foe coming to our screens in season 3, telling Entertainment Tonight : “I will say that I do know we are getting a very cool villain. Can I say that?"

The CW’s Superman & Lois wrapped up its second season at the end of June 2022, with the action-packed finale paving the way nicely for season 3 – and teasing a new major villain (to avoid getting into spoiler territory, read more on this below).

The Arrowverse series, which is based on the DC comic books, is a new take on the story of Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and his one and only true love, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch).

Plot details are few and far between for season 3, but we do know that it'll pick up from the end of season 2, which teased a chaotic merging of Earth and the Bizarro World.

What's more, TVLine reported last month (June 2022) that Arrowverse's Tom Cavanagh, who portrays Eobard Thawne, aka the Reverse-Flash, will return to direct the season 3 premiere.

“I’m super excited to play with the fancy technical tools they have over there,” he said. “With the anamorphic lenses, my God, you’re making a wide-screen movie all the time over there.”

Read on for everything you need to know about Superman & Lois' potential season 3 release date.

Will there be a Superman & Lois season 3?

Yes, The CW has officially announced that Superman & Lois will return for season 3 back in March 2022.

Superman & Lois season 3 release date speculation

New episodes are expected to land at some point in 2023, the CW has confirmed.

The previous two seasons landed in January and February, so we’d expect a similar timeline for the next instalment.

Who could be in the cast of Superman & Lois season 3?

Cast details are yet to be confirmed, but the main stars who could return for season 3 include:

Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman

Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane

Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent

Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent

Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing

Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing

Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons

Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo

Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons

Dylan Walsh as Ret. General Sam Lane

Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing

The season 2 finale saw David Ramsey’s John Diggle tease a new villain as he met John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) at Smallville's diner.

Diggle handed Irons a folder about Bruno Mannheim, a notorious criminal likely responsible for the death of Earth’s version of Irons. Mannheim's arrival in season 3 will be his live-action debut.

Talking about how Mannheim will be the central villain in the upcoming instalment, showrunner Todd Helbing recently told Den of Geek: "Every year, at some point, I talk to DC, and there’s a deck that’s created that tells us which are the characters that we can explore.

"I put in requests [and] there are roads that I can go down, sometimes fully, sometimes half, sometimes not at all. If it’s not at all, then we just come up with a different version of it."

He added: "Bruno is going to be a huge part of season 3 and is going to be huge impact on multiple characters. And if you watch season 1 and season 2… there are a lot of pieces in place that could take us to a certain spot."

What could happen in Superman & Lois season 3?

While season 3 plot details are yet to be revealed, the new run is likely to get off to a hectic start after the season 2 finale teased a chaotic merging of Earth and the Bizarro World.

What's more, it doesn't look like we can expect Jordan and Sarah to be together in season 3.

“It’s like a lot of teenage relationships — you sort of go in and out,” Helbing told DC Comics. “There are times you’re really intense and then times when things sort of fizzle out. I think Jordan will always love Sarah, and I think Sarah will have a special place in her heart for Jordan. But right now, moving forward, they’re probably not going to be together. We’ll see if they get back together or not eventually, but for now, probably not.”

The showrunner added he is sure there'll be many obstacles for the Lane family in season 3.

“With Superman, you’re going to see how season 3 unfolds and how (our new villain) complicates his life, as well as John Henry and Nat’s life,” he added.

“All that should feel as a piece thematically."

Is there a trailer for Superman & Lois season 3?

Not yet sadly, but watch this space!

