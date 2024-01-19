The cancellation of the costly fantasy dramas came as the US network changed hands and adopted a new business strategy, which is to place greater emphasis on unscripted shows.

It also can't have helped that James Gunn, the new co-head of DC Studios, is keen to streamline the franchise's output before debuting a brand new Superman and Lois on the big screen (played by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan).

So, it's the end of an era indeed – but the beginning of an exciting new one, as reflected in the title of the Superman & Lois season 4 premiere (more on that below). Here's everything we know so far about the final episodes of the DC drama.

Will there be a Superman & Lois season 4?

Superman & Lois The CW

Yes – Superman & Lois has been renewed for a fourth and final season.

Season 4 does not yet have a release date, but filming is underway on the concluding chapter of the show.

There was a huge question mark over whether the comic book drama would be renewed, following a change of ownership at The CW, which is refocusing on cheaper, unscripted formats after years as the home of DC television.

It scraped through the mass cancellation that ensued, albeit with a shorter 10-episode order and numerous cuts to the supporting cast (scroll on for more details).

Production on Superman & Lois season 4 then faced a further hurdle as no work on the final episodes could be carried out until the resolution of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strikes.

Fortunately, things are back on track. In mid-January 2024, co-star Bitsie Tulloch shared photos on Instagram from the team's "first week" back on set, with filming likely to take several months.

However, it isn't uncommon for a network show to commence airing a season before its finale is complete, meaning US fans could very well be watching Superman & Lois season 4 in spring/summer 2024.

Things are a tad more complicated in the UK, which still hasn't received season 3, prompting concern that the BBC may have passed on airing further episodes. We'll update this page with new information as it comes in.

Superman & Lois season 4 cast: Who is returning?

Tyler Hoechlin as Superman in Superman & Lois.

Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch will reunite one last time for Superman & Lois season 4, playing the iconic hero and hard-nosed journalist from the DC Universe.

The series regulars for the final chapter will also include their on-screen children, Alex Garfin (as Jordan Kent) and Michael Bishop (as Jonathan Kent), keeping their family unit at the heart of the story.

Alas, due to budget cuts, several supporting cast members will not return for season 4 (via TVLine).

Those include: Dylan Walsh (General Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Mayor Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarrette (Sarah), Wolé Parks (John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (Natalie) and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo).

While it's sad to be losing these characters, it could result in a more focused, intimate season, which would be fitting for our final adventure with this incarnation of the Kents.

Superman & Lois season 4 plot speculation: What could happen?

Superman & Lois. The CW

First and foremost, Superman & Lois season 4 will have to resolve the cliffhanger left by the preceding finale, which saw Clark locked in deadly battle with a monster of Lex Luthor's design.

Last seen in sparring in outer space, the fate of Superman was left ambiguous, leaving fans to wonder if the writers would attempt their own version of the Death and Return storyline of the '90s comic books.

Perhaps offering a hint of what's to come, co-star Bitsie Tulloch has revealed the titles of two episodes in the new season – the premiere is called 'The End & The Beginning', while episode three is called 'Always My Hero'.

Tulloch also let slip that the latter chapter is to be directed by her real-life husband, David Giuntoli, who is known to television fans for his starring roles in cult fantasy series Grimm and family drama A Million Little Things.

Is there a Superman & Lois season 4 trailer?

There's no new footage just yet, but we'll update this page once any arrives.

Superman & Lois seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

