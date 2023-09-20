Despite writing songs for other people at the beginning of his career, it wasn't until 2009 that the Florida-born artist began his recording career; the 33-year-old's debut single Whatcha Say was released in August of that year, and it had hit the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 by November. Whatcha Say sold over five million digital downloads, gained triple platinum status, and reached the number one position in America and New Zealand.

Derulo's self-titled debut album was released in March 2010, with his sophomore album, Future History, launching the following year. In between the two studio albums, Derulo kept himself busy with collaborations with English singer-songwriter Pixie Lott and Heart Attack singer Demi Lovato.

In more recent years, Derulo has worked with huge artists, such as Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign on the hit single Swalla, and even went viral on TikTok with the song Savage Love. Now, Derulo has announced he'll be taking the UK and Ireland by storm with his Nu King tour. Here's how to secure tickets.

With over 250 million singles sold worldwide, the Florida R&B star certainly has a catalogue of hits to choose from for his UK and Ireland tour, and the Going Out team are keen to hear tracks like In My Head and Ridin' Solo live. To see if Derulo is coming to an arena near you, here's the complete list of venues and dates.

How to get Jason Derulo tickets for his UK and Ireland 2024 tour

Pre-sale tickets are on sale right now, having been released at 10am this morning (Wednesday 20th September).

General on sale will take place a few days later on Friday 22nd September, also at 10am.

