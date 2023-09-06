Sonos Move 2 portable speaker UK release date, price, and how to pre-order today
With double the battery life of its predecessor and a better sound experience, too, the Move 2 speaker from Sonos is an exciting new portable speaker. Here's how to get your hands on it.
What do you like to use your portable speaker for? This RadioTimes.com writer and her housemates enjoy listening to Olivia Dean in their kitchen while they're cooking, but a portable speaker has endless possibilities, whether that's listening to a podcast in your garden or playing tunes in the park with your friends.
With the Sonos Move 2, you can enjoy audio anytime and anywhere; its Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to stream high-quality audio from anywhere in your home, without interruptions from calls or notifications — music to our ears (quite literally!) — the Bluetooth compatibility lets your friends and family stream directly from any paired device, and you can also connect audio sources such as a turntable or computer with the Sonos Line-In Adapter and an auxiliary cable.
The Sonos Move 2 is an upgrade from the all-in-one Sonos Move, and it promises to deliver heart-pumping stereo sound. The automatic Trueplay tuning sees that the Sonos Move 2 uses its microphones to analyse the acoustics of its surroundings and optimises the sound to fit.
Plus, did you know the Sonos Move 2 comes with a built-in handle so you can take it on the move with you? Although the weather in the UK is glorious at the moment, us Brits know how quickly it can change, luckily, the ultra-durable portable speaker is protected against spills, splashes, rain, dirt, humidity, and even the September sun. Its shock-absorbent materials protect against drops, too.
Here's how to pre-order the new Sonos Move 2 today.
Sonos Move 2 speaker UK release date
You can pre-order the brand-new Sonos Move 2 from today (Wednesday 6th September), and the estimated delivery date is in two weeks, on Wednesday 20th September.
Sonos Move 2 UK price: how much does the new speaker cost?
The Sonos Move 2 portable speaker comes in three different colourways: Black, White and Green, and all three variations cost £449. This is a jump from the Sonos Move's £399 price tag, however, it comes with improvements such as a 24-hour battery life, and a ring-shaped wireless charger included.
Sonos Move 2 brand-new features: what is new about the portable speaker?
The two most impressive things about the brand-new Sonos Move 2 are its improved sound quality and day-long battery life. The Sonos Move 2's new acoustic architecture has replaced the Sonos Move's single tweeter with two, which unlocks a higher-fidelity stereo soundstage. If you're planning on using your portable speaker to listen to music, you'll be particularly blown away by how crisp the vocals sound and how precise each instrument is — it's almost like being at a live performance, except without the crowd pushing!
In comparison to the Sonos Move, which had a battery life of approximately 11 hours, the Sonos Move 2 can be played for up to 24 hours on a single charge. When the speaker needs some juice, simply move it on to the Wireless Charging Base, which has also been upgraded to include a detachable and more compact adapter, making it easier to place exactly where you want.
Where to buy the new Sonos Move 2 in the UK
You can pre-order the brand-new Move 2 at Sonos. Pre-orders opened today (Wednesday 6th September), and there's an estimated delivery date of Wednesday 20th September.
