Although we still perceive 2017 as being two or three years ago, it’s actually been seven years since Nintendo released its handheld console, the Nintendo Switch - and in 2024, it’s still one of the most popular gaming devices around.

There are three models of the Nintendo Switch console to choose from: the original Nintendo Switch (which features in this Virgin Media offer), the Nintendo Switch OLED, and the Nintendo Switch Lite. You can play a whole host of exciting games on the Nintendo Switch, such as Mario Kart 8, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Minecraft and FIFA 23.

For a limited time only, you can claim a free Nintendo Switch when you switch to Virgin Media. The big draw to Virgin Media is that you’re able to put your TV, broadband and phone costs together in one convenient payment, which not only makes it easier to manage each bill, but can cut costs, too.

Virgin Media also partners with mobile provider O2 for its Volt deals: Virgin Media products and services alongside an O2 SIM card.

Looking to make the switch to Virgin Media? We have an offer which is sure to sweeten the deal.

What is the Virgin Media Nintendo Switch deal?

At the time of writing, the 32GB Nintendo Switch will set you back £259.99 if you shop at John Lewis and EE. But what if we told you we know a way you can secure the console for absolutely free with Virgin Media?

From today (Monday 22nd April) until midnight on Thursday 25th April, you can secure a £200 bill credit or the Nintendo Switch 1.1 console in Red or Neon when you switch to Virgin Media. Below, we’ve broken down exactly which plans are eligible for this deal.

What Virgin Media plans are included in the offer?

Get a free Nintendo Switch with this Virgin Media offer. Os Tartarouchos via Getty Images

If you purchase any of the below plans, you’ll receive a free Nintendo Switch 1.1 gaming console or a £200 bill credit.

Bigger Movie Combo | 200+ channels including Sky Cinema, ultrafast fibre broadband, and weekend calls

Bigger Sports HD Combo | 195+ channels including Sky Sports, ultrafast fibre broadband, and weekend calls

Biggest Combo | 210+ channels including Sky Sport, Sky Cinema and Netflix, ultrafast fibre broadband, and weekend calls

Mega Volt | 230+ channels, including Sky Sports and Sky Cinema in HD, ultrafast fibre broadband, anytime calls, and a 10GB O2 SIM

When did the Virgin Media Nintendo Switch offer go live?

The Virgin Media Nintendo Switch deal went live this morning (Monday 22nd April) at 6am, and it’s available until 11:59pm on Thursday 25th April, so you have just four days to snap up this incredible deal.

How to get the Virgin Media Nintendo Switch deal

To secure a free Nintendo Switch or a £200 bill credit, simply head over to the Virgin Media site and select one of the following plans:

It's worth noting, too, that there's currently a £0 set-up fee.

