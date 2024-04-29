With Manor Lords multiplayer off the cards for now, it's time to settle down at your PC alone for some medieval strategy and city building — if you can hit the specs listed below!

Manor Lords system requirements: Minimum specs

Per the game's official Steam page, the minimum Manor Lords system requirements are as follows:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-4670 (quad-core) / AMD FX-Series FX-4350 (quad-core)

Intel Core i5-4670 (quad-core) / AMD FX-Series FX-4350 (quad-core) Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (2 GB) / AMD Radeon RX-460 (4 GB) / Intel Arc A380 (6 GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (2 GB) / AMD Radeon RX-460 (4 GB) / Intel Arc A380 (6 GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 15 GB available space

15 GB available space Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

That doesn't sound too taxing, does it? Not in our humble opinion. Keep on reading to see if the recommended specs are doable for you.

More like this

Manor Lords system requirements: Recommended specs

Looking at the more advanced Manor Lords system requirements, the recommended specs for the game look like this:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 (quad-core) / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (quad-core)

Intel Core i5-7600 (quad-core) / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (quad-core) Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) / Intel Arc A580 (8 GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) / Intel Arc A580 (8 GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 15 GB available space

15 GB available space Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

As modern games go, that is quite forgiving as a set of recommended specs! Hopefully, you should be able to run the game very smoothly if your PC isn't from the stone age.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Which PC platforms can run Manor Lords?

In terms of which PC platforms can run Manor Lords, you have a few options this time out!

Manor Lords is available on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG and the Xbox Game Pass launcher.

Yep, Manor Lords is already included in Xbox's PC Game Pass subscription, giving you one less excuse not to check it out.

Manor Lords is currently available in early access, and it will come to Xbox consoles at some point in the future.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.