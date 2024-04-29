Building a medieval settlement together or fighting against another player’s armies sounds like a fun way to spend an afternoon.

Developer Slavic Magic and publisher Hooded Horse have other ideas, however.

Read on to find out if there is a Manor Lords multiplayer or co-op mode, and to discover what the development team has said on the subject.

Is Manor Lords multiplayer?

Manor Lords does not have a multiplayer mode, nor can it be played in co-op. This is true as of the game’s current early access state, following its release on 26th April 2024.

Slavic Magic and Hooded Horse developed the game as a single-player experience, which is currently in early access.

As per the game’s Steam page early access description, the developers will "use early access to both expand and improve the game". It will remain in early access "for around a year".

It is noted, however, that "early access provides a great way of involving players in the development process, and we are looking forward to working with the community to make a better game together".

You shouldn’t take this as proof that multiplayer will get added to the game later, though, as it’s also claimed that while "the full version of the game is planned to have additional content influenced by community feedback during early access… the structure and major mechanics of the game are already present now".

It’s looking like Manor Lords will remain a single-player game, at least for the foreseeable future - who knows what the future holds?

Will Manor Lords get multiplayer later?

Without official confirmation from its developer, we cannot say with any certainty whether Manor Lords will get multiplayer as post-launch content or not.

In a developer Q&A on Steam, when posed the question, "Is there a multiplayer or cooperative gameplay mode in Manor Lords?" the response from Hooded Horse explained: "The focus is on a refined single-player experience, with no multiplayer or cooperative modes planned at the moment."

While it’s a shame there is currently no multiplayer or co-op mode in the game, "at the moment" could suggest there might be Manor Lords multiplayer in the future.

In the same Q&A is a list of features which will not be in the game. Multiplayer isn’t mentioned in that list, which includes the following:

No dynasty mechanics

No heroes or leader units

No single-person units in general, for now

No town guard

For now, Manor Lords is a single-player game with no multiplayer or co-op modes. It was designed as a single-player experience and this is where development efforts will likely remain.

We’ll be sure to update this page if an official confirmation of Manor Lords multiplayer is revealed, however.

