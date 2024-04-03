Tons of players around the world have made their individual marks in football, and will be hoping to be included in this year’s event.

Not to be confused with TOTY, which is based on real-world performances of players across a calendar year, TOTS is instead based upon those who have impressed across the main football season 2023/24 - running alongside the release of FC 24.

Back when it was called FIFA in the long, long ago of spring 2023, the TOTS promo gave us many squads of boosted player cards. Fingers crossed we get something similar in the latest EA football game, with added players from women's leagues to boot!

Keep reading to find out when we think the FC 24 TOTS release date will be and what we predict will be included.

FC 24 TOTS.

Unfortunately, there is currently no confirmed release date for the EA FC 24 TOTS release date, for its voting period or promo release in-game.

We’d imagine the voting period will begin shortly, however, potentially as early as around 6th-8th April or on 13th-15th.

This prediction is based on two things: The 2023/24 football season is now in its final few weeks, and previous experience with promo release dates in FC 24 and FIFA 23.

Voting for previous promos such as the TOTY event tended to take place on the weekend or on a Monday, hence 6th-8th April or 13th-15th April.

We’d guess the voting period will begin with Community votes, then head into individual leagues each week – Premier League, WSL, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 etc…

By the middle or end of June 2024, we should have all votes accounted for and each of the promo TOTS teams in-game.

We’re expecting news of the FC 24 TOTS vote release date to be revealed any day now. We’ll update this page with the confirmed release date and voting schedule as soon as we’re able, after it has been announced by EA.

What to expect from FC 24 TOTS: Our predictions

If FC 24 TOTS is anything like its FIFA 23 counterpart, we’re expecting multiple TOTS promo squads representing top flights from across the world, with the women's game involved this time, too.

We could well be getting TOTS squads for the Premier League, WSL, Bundesliga, Frauen-Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Saudi Pro League, Serie A, La Liga, MLS, Süper Lig, Liga Portugal, the EFL, Eredivisie and more.

Time will tell on this front, but expect a lot of shiny new boosted TOTS promo cards to launch soon.

In terms of the cards themselves, we can make some educated guesses on a number of players who could get boosted cards. Harry Kane following his tremendous individual season for Bayern, for example.

We’d argue Haaland and Bellingham will be involved; Messi and Ronaldo are sure to get a look, too.

Son Heung-min could get a card, as could Saka and Lauren James. Openda, Khadija Shaw, Guirassy, Xhaka, Grimaldo, Lauren Hemp, Nico Williams, Vinicius Jr, Lewandowski, Gündogan, Lautaro Martínez, Çalhanoğlu, Dybala, Mbappé, Diogo Costa, Alisson, Van Dijk, Alphonso Davies and Rafael Leão are all decent shouts.

Outside of these star players, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a few new Icon cards join in the fun – they always tend to these days.

Finally, expect new Squad Building Challenges and potential daily log-in rewards too. This will be a big event to potentially end FC 24 with a bang.

We will, of course, update this page with official information as soon as we’re able, once it has been confirmed by EA. For now, everything above is speculation on our part.

