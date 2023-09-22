Luckily for you, we've done all the research and have found the best defenders in the game.

As we already hinted at above, these are the elite and won't be cheap. If you've just started out in your career, it might be worth coming back here once you have more cash. But if you have a few quid to spare, let's get started.

Here are the best EA FC 24 defenders. CB, RB, LB, LWB and RWB are all covered down below.

Best CB in EA FC 24



The best CBs in EA FC 24 are Mapi León of FC Barcelona Femení, with an overall rating of 89, and Rúben Dias of Manchester City, with an overall rating of 89 if Career Mode is your thing. Here are the top ten best FC 24 CBs:

Mapi León | 28 years old | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 89

| 28 years old | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 89 Rúben Dias | 26 years old | Manchester City | Overall rating 89

| 26 years old | Manchester City | Overall rating 89 Virgil van Dijk | 32 years old | Liverpool | Overall rating 89

| 32 years old | Liverpool | Overall rating 89 Irene Paredes | 32 years old | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 88

| 32 years old | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 88 Wendie Renard | 33 years old | Olympique Lyonnais Féminin | Overall rating 88

| 33 years old | Olympique Lyonnais Féminin | Overall rating 88 Marquinhos | 29 years old | PSG | Overall rating 87

| 29 years old | PSG | Overall rating 87 Matthijs de Ligt | 24 years old | Bayern Munich | Overall rating 86

| 24 years old | Bayern Munich | Overall rating 86 Ronald Araújo | 24 years old | FC Barcelona | Overall rating 86

| 24 years old | FC Barcelona | Overall rating 86 Éder Militão | 25 years old | Real Madrid | Overall rating 86

| 25 years old | Real Madrid | Overall rating 86 Alessandro Bastoni | 24 years old | Inter Milan | Overall rating 85

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Best RB in EA FC 24



Lucy Bronze is the best RB in EA FC 24, with an overall rating of 87. Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is the best male RB with an overall rating of 86. Here are the top ten best RBs in FC 24:

Lucy Bronze | 31 years old | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 87

| 31 years old | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 87 Trent Alexander-Arnold | 24 years old | Liverpool | Overall rating 86

| 24 years old | Liverpool | Overall rating 86 Ashley Lawrence | 28 years old | Chelsea FC Women | Overall rating 86

| 28 years old | Chelsea FC Women | Overall rating 86 Giovanni Di Lorenzo | 30 years old | Napoli | Overall rating 85

| 30 years old | Napoli | Overall rating 85 Ona Batlle | 24 years old | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 85

| 24 years old | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 85 Kieran Trippier | 33 years old | Newcastle United | Overall rating 85

| 33 years old | Newcastle United | Overall rating 85 Reece James | 23 years old | Chelsea | Overall rating 84

| 23 years old | Chelsea | Overall rating 84 Achraf Hakimi | 24 years old | PSG | Overall rating 84

| 24 years old | PSG | Overall rating 84 Marta Torrejón | 33 years old | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 84

| 33 years old | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 84 Ashleigh Neville | 30 years old | Tottenham Hotspur Women | Overall rating 84

Best LB in EA FC 24



The best LB in EA FC 24 is Fridolina Rolfö of FC Barcelona Femení with an overall rating of 87. The best male LB in the game, meanwhile, is Andrew Robertson of Liverpool, with an OVR of 86. Here are the ten best LBs in FC 24:

Fridolina Rolfö | 29 years old | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 87

| 29 years old | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 87 Selma Bacha | 22 years old | Olympique Lyonnais Féminin | Overall rating 86

| 22 years old | Olympique Lyonnais Féminin | Overall rating 86 Andrew Robertson | 29 years old | Liverpool | Overall rating 86

| 29 years old | Liverpool | Overall rating 86 Sakina Karchaoui | 27 years old | Paris Saint-Germain Féminine | Overall rating 86

| 27 years old | Paris Saint-Germain Féminine | Overall rating 86 João Cancelo | 29 years old | FC Barcelona | Overall rating 86

| 29 years old | FC Barcelona | Overall rating 86 Theo Hernández | 25 years old | AC Milan | Overall rating 85

| 25 years old | AC Milan | Overall rating 85 Marcos Acuña | 31 years old | Sevilla | Overall rating 85

| 31 years old | Sevilla | Overall rating 85 Katie McCabe | 28 years old | Arsenal Women | Overall rating 85

| 28 years old | Arsenal Women | Overall rating 85 Lisa Boattin | 26 years old | Juventus Women | Overall rating 84

| 26 years old | Juventus Women | Overall rating 84 Hannah Blundell | 29 years old | Manchester United Women | Overall rating 83

Read more on EA FC 24:

Best LWB in EA FC 24



The best LWB in EA FC 24 is Grimaldo of Bayer 04 Leverkusen with an OVR of 84. Here are the top ten best LWBs in FC 24:

Grimaldo | 28 years old | Bayer 04 Leverkusen | Overall rating 84

| 28 years old | Bayer 04 Leverkusen | Overall rating 84 Federico Dimarco | 25 years old | Inter Milan | Overall rating 82

| 25 years old | Inter Milan | Overall rating 82 Leonardo Spinazzola | 30 years old | AS Roma | Overall rating 80

| 30 years old | AS Roma | Overall rating 80 Davide Zappacosta | 31 years old | Atalanta (Bergamo Calcio) | Overall rating 79

| 31 years old | Atalanta (Bergamo Calcio) | Overall rating 79 Robin Gosens | 29 years old | Union Berlin | Overall rating 79

| 29 years old | Union Berlin | Overall rating 79 Philipp Max | 29 years old | Eintracht Frankfurt | Overall rating 78

| 29 years old | Eintracht Frankfurt | Overall rating 78 Borna Sosa | 25 years old | VfB Stuttgart | Overall rating 78

| 25 years old | VfB Stuttgart | Overall rating 78 Joakim Mæhle | 26 years old | VfL Wolfsburg | Overall rating 77

| 26 years old | VfL Wolfsburg | Overall rating 77 Jaume Costa | 35 years old | RCD Mallorca | Overall rating 77

| 35 years old | RCD Mallorca | Overall rating 77 Anthony Caci | 26 years old | FSV Mainz 05 | Overall rating 76

Best RWB in EA FC 42



The best RWB in EA FC 24 is Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer 04 Leverkusen with an OVR of 83. Here are the top ten best RWBs in FC 24:

Jeremie Frimpong | 22 years old | Bayer 04 Leverkusen | Overall rating 83

| 22 years old | Bayer 04 Leverkusen | Overall rating 83 Jonathan Clauss | 30 years old | Olympique de Marseille | Overall rating 81

| 30 years old | Olympique de Marseille | Overall rating 81 Denzel Dumfries | 27 years old | Inter Milan | Overall rating 81

| 27 years old | Inter Milan | Overall rating 81 Emma Koivisto | 28 years old | Liverpool Women | Overall rating 80

| 28 years old | Liverpool Women | Overall rating 80 Przemysław Frankowski | 28 years old | RC Lens | Overall rating 79

| 28 years old | RC Lens | Overall rating 79 Itziar Pinillos | 22 years old | Madrid CFF | Overall rating 79

| 22 years old | Madrid CFF | Overall rating 79 Pablo Maffeo | 26 years old | RCD Mallorca | Overall rating 78

| 26 years old | RCD Mallorca | Overall rating 78 Hans Hateboer | 29 years old | Atalanta (Bergamo Calcio) | Overall rating 78

| 29 years old | Atalanta (Bergamo Calcio) | Overall rating 78 Mitchell Weiser | 29 years old | SV Werder Bremen | Overall rating 77

| 29 years old | SV Werder Bremen | Overall rating 77 Damián Suárez | 35 years old | Getafe CF | Overall rating 77

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.