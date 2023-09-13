Messi has consistently been one of (if not the) best players in EA’s FIFA games over the years, but following his move to play in the US with Inter Miami in the MLS, has his rating dropped in this year’s game?

Read on to find out what the EA FC 24 Mess rating is and how it compares to his ratings in previous FIFA games since he first appeared way back in FIFA 06.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is the Messi rating in FC 24?

Lionel Messi’s base overall rating in EA FC 24 is 90. If you played FIFA 23, you’ll be aware that this represents a drop of 1 compared to EA’s football game of last year.

It’s no surprise that Messi’s overall rating has dropped again, but 90 is still stupidly high for a player who is now 36 years old and plying his trade over in the MLS for Inter Miami (no other MLS star will even come close to matching Messi’s rating).

A rating of 90 is good enough to put Messi in the top eight men’s players in EA FC 24, behind only cover star Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Kylian Mbappé (all with a 91 rating).

He shares a rating of 90 with Harry Kane, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Robert Lewandowski.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has a rating of 86 in EA FC 24 based on previous leaks.

Read more on EA FC 24:

How does Messi's FC 24 rating compare to previous FIFA games?

Messi’s overall rating of 90 in EA FC 24 is the lowest rating he’s been given in what feels like forever. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, 2022 World Cup winner and Barcelona legend is now 36 years old and plays for Inter Miami out in the MLS.

As good as he still is, his age is starting to catch up with him, and this has seen his EA FC 24 rating drop to the lowest it has been in EA’s long-running football game series for quite some time.

Compared to FIFA 23, Messi’s rating has dropped from 91 down to 90. 91 in FIFA 23 was a drop of 2 from his 93 rating in FIFA 22.

Here’s how Messi’s FC 24 rating compares to previous FIFA games (from earliest game to newest):

FIFA 06 - 78

FIFA 07 - 84 (+6)

FIFA 08 - 86 (+2)

FIFA 09 - 90 (+4)

FIFA 10 - 90

FIFA 11 - 90

FIFA 12 - 94 (+4)

FIFA 13 - 94

FIFA 14 - 94

FIFA 15 - 93 (-1)

FIFA 16 - 94 (+1)

FIFA 17 - 93 (-1)

FIFA 18 - 94 (+1)

FIFA 19 - 94

FIFA 20 - 94

FIFA 21 - 93

FIFA 22 - 92 (-1)

FIFA 23 - 91 (-1)

EA FC 24 - 90 (-1)

Messi is still seen as good enough to earn a 90 overall base rating, even at 36 and now playing in the MLS. He is still one of the best players in the game thanks to this rating, even if it is his lowest since FIFA 11.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.