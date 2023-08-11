EA Sports FC 24 PC requirements: Minimum and recommended specs revealed
With its release date fast approaching, EA has revealed the EA Sports FC 24 PC requirements - both the minimum requirements and recommended specs are now live.
Before you rush out and pre-order the shiny new football game on PC, you’ll need to know if your rig can run it.
Fortunately, the PC specifications have been revealed, and now it’s up to you to see if your set-up matches what EA recommends or if you have to upgrade.
With new features including women’s football being added to its Ultimate Team, there is plenty to get excited about for the season ahead.
Keep on reading for the EA FC 24 PC requirements, minimum and recommended specs, and to see what we know about the PC version of EA’s first football game without the FIFA branding.
What do we know about the PC version EA Sports FC 24?
The PC version of EA Sports FC 24 is the same as the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 editions. This means that the HyperMotionV technology (and all of its gameplay improvements) is available, along with other neat presentation tricks such as Dynamic Moments.
On top of that, EA is promising "new graphics settings that unlock vivid and optimised visuals on PC", which should help ensure that it’s the best EA Sports football game on the platform.
Of course, expect full controller support in EA FC 24 on PC. You can use any of your Xbox or PlayStation controllers to play, including the PS5’s DualSense.
What’s more, the PC version of the game can be played in crossplay across Steam, Epic Games Store, PS5, the EA app and Xbox Series X/S editions.
Minimum PC requirements for EA Sports FC 24
The EA FC 24 minimum PC requirements have been revealed on Steam and they don’t look too terrifying.
Here is the full list of EA Sports FC 24 minimum PC requirements (as per Steam):
- Operating system: Windows 10 - 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K (3.5GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2GHz)
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (4GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
If your PC matches the specifications listed above, you will be able to play EA FC 24 - but you won’t get the best resolution or frame rates available.
Recommended specs for EA Sports FC 24
The EA FC 24 PC recommended specs have been revealed on Steam and, hopefully, your PC can match up to them (they aren’t too high-end).
Here is the full list of EA Sports FC 24 recommended specs on PC:
- Operating System: Windows 10 - 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 (3.4GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (3.7GHz)
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD RX 5600 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
If your PC matches (or outperforms) the recommended specs above then you will be able to play the game at a good level of frame rate and resolution.
