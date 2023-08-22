It’s easy to think that the elite picks this year might still contain the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but has moving to easier leagues and their age finally caught up with them?

Cover star Erling Haaland could be right near the top of the top, and so too could Mbappé - FIFA 23’s cover star.

What about those in the women’s game - do any of those make it in the list of the best? Fingers crossed the ratings are revealed soon.

Read on for our top 11 best player predictions of EA FC 24 ratings. Scroll to the end of the page to find out when we’re expecting the ratings to be revealed.

EA FC 24 ratings: Top 11 best player predictions

The top 11 best player ratings in EA FC 24 should include the likes of Mbappé and Haaland in the men’s game and Sam Kerr in the women’s. It’s always difficult to accurately predict such things, but we’ve given it our best shot.

Here are the top 11 EA FC 24 ratings, as predicted by us:

EA FC 24 ratings: Top 11 best male player predictions

Kylian Mbappé - 91

Erling Haaland - 91

Kevin De Bruyne - 90

Robert Lewandowski - 90

Karim Benzema - 90

Thibaut Courtois - 90

Lionel Messi - 90

Mohamed Salah - 89

Harry Kane - 89

Alisson Becker - 89

Rúben Dias - 89

It’s worth bearing in mind once again that these are not the official player ratings, but are simply our predictions based on how good each player was in the previous real-life season.

Yes, we do think Ronaldo is going to get a downgrade to something like 88 or 87 given his age and that he’s now playing in Saudi Arabia.

EA FC 24 ratings: Top 11 best female player predictions

Sam Kerr - 91

Alexia Putellas - 91

Beth Mead - 90

Lucy Bronze - 89

Pernille Harder - 89

Caroline Graham Hansen - 89

Ada Hegerberg - 89

Alexandra Popp - 89

Lena Oberdorf - 88

Keira Walsh - 88

Aitana Bonmatí - 88

Again, expect these ratings to change once they’re officially confirmed.

When are the EA FC 24 ratings revealed?

The first EA FC 24 player ratings should be revealed in early September, if previous FIFA games are anything to go on.

Without any official word from EA Sports, however, this prediction is just that, and is based on guesswork.

We’ve now had the majority of the deep dives revealing gameplay systems and changes. The next big reveal is likely to be player ratings.

The ratings in the ongoing closed beta are not final. Expect them to change upon the full game’s release.

At first, we should see a relatively small number of player ratings officially revealed by EA, followed by the whole lot on or around the game’s full early-access release on 22nd September for those who have pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of the game.

