FIFA 23 player ratings: The best 23 players in the game revealed
The leaderboard has changed since last year.
As the gaming world gets ready for the launch of FIFA 23, EA Sports has begun the mammoth job of revealing all of the stats behind this year's footy sim, starting with the player ratings for the very best players in the game.
Of course, a lot of data and scouting goes into crafting the FIFA ratings every year, and it's always interesting to see which players come out on top - although it won't be cheap to add any of them to your Career Mode team (or your FIFA Ultimate Team squad for that matter).
With this being FIFA 23, EA has opted to reveal the 23 best players in this year's virtual version of the mens' game, and you can keep on reading to get the full lowdown on who's got the best scores this year. Check it out!
FIFA 23 player ratings: The best players revealed
As they've just been revealed by EA, we can confirm that these 23 players have the best FIFA 23 ratings:
- Karim Benzema, 91 - Real Madrid
- Robert Lewandowski, 91 - FC Barcelona
- Kylian Mbappé, 91 - Paris Saint-Germain
- Kevin De Bruyne, 91 - Manchester City
- Lionel Messi, 91 - Paris Saint-Germain
- Mohamed Salah, 90 - Liverpool
- Virgil van Dijk, 90 - Liverpool
- Cristiano Ronaldo, 90 - Manchester United
- Thibaut Courtois, 90 - Real Madrid
- Manuel Neuer, 90 - Bayern Munich
- Neymar Jr, 89 - Paris Saint-Germain
- Son Heung-min, 89 - Tottenham Hotspur
- Sadio Mané, 89 - Bayern Munich
- Joshua Kimmich, 89 - Bayern Munich
- Casemiro, 89 - Manchester United
- Alisson, 89 - Liverpool
- Harry Kane, 89 - Tottenham Hotspur
- Ederson, 89 - Manchester City
- N'Golo Kanté, 89 - Chelsea
- Jan Oblak, 89 - Atlético Madrid
- Erling Haaland, 88 - Manchester City
- Toni Kroos, 88 - Real Madrid
- Marquinhos, 88 - Paris Saint-Germain
In last year's FIFA 22 ratings, it was Messi that came out on top, with the Argentine earning at 93 rating last year, making him a clear winner. Last year's Lewandowski got 92 and Ronaldo got 91, if you were wondering, so the leaderboard has been quite significantly retooled this time out.
Spurs fans will be glad to see that Son and Kane are still very much in the mixer - Son is holding steady at 89 (despite his slow start to this season), while Kane has been knocked down from 90 to 89.
EA is expected to reveal further nuggets of information in the coming days, so stay tuned for more! We'll be sure to watch the game closely as its release gets nearer.
