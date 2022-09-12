The Radio Times logo
We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

FIFA 23 player ratings: The best 23 players in the game revealed

The leaderboard has changed since last year.

By
Published: Monday, 12th September 2022 at 4:20 pm
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1

As the gaming world gets ready for the launch of FIFA 23, EA Sports has begun the mammoth job of revealing all of the stats behind this year's footy sim, starting with the player ratings for the very best players in the game.

Advertisement

Of course, a lot of data and scouting goes into crafting the FIFA ratings every year, and it's always interesting to see which players come out on top - although it won't be cheap to add any of them to your Career Mode team (or your FIFA Ultimate Team squad for that matter).

With this being FIFA 23, EA has opted to reveal the 23 best players in this year's virtual version of the mens' game, and you can keep on reading to get the full lowdown on who's got the best scores this year. Check it out!

FIFA 23 player ratings: The best players revealed

As they've just been revealed by EA, we can confirm that these 23 players have the best FIFA 23 ratings:

  1. Karim Benzema, 91 - Real Madrid
  2. Robert Lewandowski, 91 - FC Barcelona
  3. Kylian Mbappé, 91 - Paris Saint-Germain
  4. Kevin De Bruyne, 91 - Manchester City
  5. Lionel Messi, 91 - Paris Saint-Germain
  6. Mohamed Salah, 90 - Liverpool
  7. Virgil van Dijk, 90 - Liverpool
  8. Cristiano Ronaldo, 90 - Manchester United
  9. Thibaut Courtois, 90 - Real Madrid
  10. Manuel Neuer, 90 - Bayern Munich
  11. Neymar Jr, 89 - Paris Saint-Germain
  12. Son Heung-min, 89 - Tottenham Hotspur
  13. Sadio Mané, 89 - Bayern Munich
  14. Joshua Kimmich, 89 - Bayern Munich
  15. Casemiro, 89 - Manchester United
  16. Alisson, 89 - Liverpool
  17. Harry Kane, 89 - Tottenham Hotspur
  18. Ederson, 89 - Manchester City
  19. N'Golo Kanté, 89 - Chelsea
  20. Jan Oblak, 89 - Atlético Madrid
  21. Erling Haaland, 88 - Manchester City
  22. Toni Kroos, 88 - Real Madrid
  23. Marquinhos, 88 - Paris Saint-Germain

In last year's FIFA 22 ratings, it was Messi that came out on top, with the Argentine earning at 93 rating last year, making him a clear winner. Last year's Lewandowski got 92 and Ronaldo got 91, if you were wondering, so the leaderboard has been quite significantly retooled this time out.

Spurs fans will be glad to see that Son and Kane are still very much in the mixer - Son is holding steady at 89 (despite his slow start to this season), while Kane has been knocked down from 90 to 89.

EA is expected to reveal further nuggets of information in the coming days, so stay tuned for more! We'll be sure to watch the game closely as its release gets nearer.

Read more on FIFA:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content