Ted Lasso could be coming to FIFA 23 - EA and Apple swap cryptic messages
BELIEVE.
It looks like Ted Lasso is coming to FIFA 23, although the exact nature of this footballing collaboration is yet to be revealed.
The Apple TV Plus comedy's official Twitter account stoked the rumour mill into action by sharing a tweet that shows Jason Sudeikis' iconic coach character facing a press conference.
The caption to the tweet strongly implied that something gaming-related is afoot for Ted. It read: "Look out, Mario! You're not the only pixelated man with a mustache who never knows where the tube is taking him…"
Making it clear that Ted's transition into the pixelated realm is something to do with FIFA 23, the EA Sports game's official Twitter account replied with the shifty eyes emoji, which seems to confirm the connection between these two popular football franchises.
For many fans, the addition of Ted to the game will be seen as a fun twist, with some repliers on Twitter stating their hope that the entire AFC Richmond squad will be following their valiant leader into the game (that has not been confirmed at the time of writing, however, as much as we'd love to drop Roy Kent into our FUT squad).
On the other hand, some fans might argue that fictional characters have no place in FIFA. Similar concerns were raised over a recent Marvel crossover which gave several real-life players superhero secret identities. It does fly in the face of realism somewhat.
The big question, of course, regards how exactly Ted Lasso will factor into FIFA 23. Our best guess would be that he'll be a playable manager in FIFA 23 Career Mode, which would certainly be a nice touch.
In our wildest dreams, we'd love to see a fully Ted-Lasso-themed story mode where you can effectively play through a season as AFC Richmond, complete with cut scenes and voice performances from the cast.
We miss The Journey story chapters that got culled from FIFA a few years back, and this would be a great way to keep that tradition alive. Of course, as we await more details, we'll just have to believe...
