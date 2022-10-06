FIFA 23 Division Rivals Rewards: How do FIFA 23 Rivals Rewards work?

FUT Champs is the weekend-only competitive mode and Squad Battles allows you to take on the AI, but Division Rivals is the main online mode of FUT.

Now that FIFA 23 has been released, we're well past kick-off as the Football Ultimate Team mode is now in full swing with players chasing the very best packs.

As well as being the only way to qualify for FUT Champs, Division Rivals is also one of the best ways to earn rewards in FIFA 23 - so here's what those all-important rewards are and how to unlock them.

When can I claim my FIFA 23 Division Rivals Rewards?

With FUT Champs taking place over the weekend, FIFA 23 Division Rivals will refresh every Thursday, which is when players will receive rewards based on their performance that week.

You can get your rewards by logging into FUT and claiming them from the Division Rivals tab, and then opening them in the Store.

What time are Division Rivals Rewards in FIFA 23?

If you just can't wait for your hard-earned winnings and would like an exact time, FIFA 23 Division Rivals Rewards can be claimed from 8am BST every Thursday in the UK.

FIFA 23 Divisions Rivals Rewards

FIFA 23 Divisions Rivals Rewards are determined by which division you have reached by the Thursday cutoff, and how many wins you have accumulated in that week.

Your wins will dictate whether you receive Base or Upgraded Rewards - you'll need four wins for Base Rewards and eight wins for Upgraded Rewards.

It gets more complex, however. At the end of the FUT season, you'll receive yet more goodies through Milestone Rewards, which are determined by the number of matches you played that season.

Milestone 1 – 20 matches

– 20 matches Milestone 2 – 50 matches

– 50 matches Milestone 3 – 90 matches

Lastly, every Thursday you can then choose between three reward options. Some may seem more valuable than others, but remember that some items will be tradeable...

Division 10

Champions Qualification Points: 50

50 Season Restart: Remains in Division 10

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Pack, 2 Small Mixed Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Pack, 2 Small Mixed Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 2,000 Coins, 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Small Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Small Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Premium Gold Packs, 2 Small Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Premium Gold Packs, 2 Small Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 4,000 Coins, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Gold Booster Pack (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 9

Champions Qualification Points: 60

60 Season Restart: Remains in Division 9

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 3,000 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 7,500 Coins, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

1 Mega Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 8

Champions Qualification Points: 80

80 Season Restart: Relegated to Division 9

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Premium Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Premium Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 4,000 Coins, 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Mixed Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Mixed Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 10,000 Coins, 1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 7

Champions Qualification Points: 100

100 Season Restart: Relegated to Division 8

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 5,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable)

1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable)

2 Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 12,500 Coins, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 6

Champions Qualification Points: 150

150 Season Restart: Relegated to Division 8

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 6,000 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 82+ Rated Rare Players, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 82+ Rated Rare Players, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 15,000 Coins, 1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

1 Mega Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 5

Champions Qualification Points: 200

200 Season Restart: Relegated to Division 7

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 7,500 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 17,500 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

1 Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 4

Champions Qualification Points: 400

400 Season Restart: Relegated to Division 6

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 10,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack (Tradeable)

1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Mega Packs (Untradeable)

2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Mega Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 20,000 Coins, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 3

Champions Qualification Points: 500

500 Season Restart: Relegated to Division 5

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 12,500 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 25,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 2 Prime Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Prime Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 2

Champions Qualification Points: 600

600 Season Restart: Relegated to Division 4

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 15,000 Coins, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 30,000 Coins, 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Player (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 1

Champions Qualification Points: 750

750 Season Restart: Relegated to Division 3

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 17,500 Coins, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 35,000 Coins, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Packs (Untradeable)

Elite Division

Champions Qualification Points: 1000

1000 Season Restart: Relegated to Division 2

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (Tradeable)

1 Mega Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Mega Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (Untradeable)

2 Mega Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (Untradeable) Option 3: 20,000 Coins, 1 Mega Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Pick (Tradeable)

1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Pick (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Two Rare Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Pick (Untradeable)

2 Two Rare Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Pick (Untradeable) Option 3: 40,000 Coins, 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Packs (Untradeable)

