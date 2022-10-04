They'll be needed, however, as top-tier competitive modes such as FUT Champs require a solid team to get anywhere close to the top ranks.

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season is now up and running, which means that Twitch Prime Gaming rewards will be following shortly.

Packs from Twitch Prime Gaming can make all the difference then - here's when the rewards start and what they include to help you build a top-ranking team.

When do Prime Gaming FIFA 23 rewards start?

Given that FIFA 23 was only released on 30th September, the first monthly Twitch Prime Gaming rewards will arrive in October 2022.

Going by FIFA 22 rewards, packs will be released on Mondays around the 20th of each month - so Monday 24th October 2022 seems to be a likely candidate.

What will the FIFA 23 Prime Gaming rewards be?

It has not been confirmed what the Twitch Prime Gaming Rewards will be for FIFA 23, but they will likely be very similar to the rewards for FIFA 22 last year.

Last year's rewards included seven rare gold player cards, two rare 81+ gold player picks, twelve rare consumables and a Kylian Mbappé five-game loan.

As FIFA 23 has only just launched, expect rewards to increase in value as the year goes on.

How to claim FIFA 23 Twitch Prime Gaming Rewards

For those confused, the Twitch Prime rewards are the same as Amazon Prime gaming - each month Prime Gaming comes with a subscription to Twitch.

Firstly, to claim this, you'll need to head to the Prime Gaming website and link your EA Account (make sure this is the same account you use for FIFA 23!). You can do this by searching for FIFA rewards and following the on-screen instructions.

Once rewards have been released (we'll keep you updated here), head to the Prime Gaming website once more and click on the FIFA 23 rewards icon to claim your goodies. As long as your accounts are linked, this should only take a single click - and then when you next log into FIFA 23 the Twitch Prime Gaming Pack should be visible in the 'My Packs' section.

