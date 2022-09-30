FIFA 23 midfielders: Best CM, CDM and CAM for Career Mode & FUT
Make the middle of the park work for you.
It's that time of year again, when players around the world are poring over stats and figures with a view to making the best football team possible in Career Mode and FUT - and the hunt for FIFA 23 midfielders is one core part of that puzzle.
You'll want to make the middle of the park work for you with the best CDM, CM and/or CAM to give your team a strong spine, whether you're playing in FIFA 23 Career Mode or FIFA Ultimate Team (or any other mode in the game).
We've scoured the official ratings to sum up the best central midfield options in FIFA 23, so keep on reading and we'll run through them for you now! The centre circle won't know what's hit it.
Best CDM in FIFA 23
- Joshua Kimmich (89)
- Casemiro (89)
- N'Golo Kante (89)
- Fabinho (87)
- Rodri (87)
- Marcelo Brozovic (86)
- Declan Rice (84)
- Franck Yannick Kessie (84)
- Sandro Tonali (84)
- Thomas Partey (84)
Best CM in FIFA 23
- Kevin De Bruyne (91)
- Toni Kroos (88)
- Luka Modric (88)
- Frenkie De Jong (87)
- Marco Verratti (87)
- Leon Goretzka (87)
- Thiago (86)
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (86)
- Parejo (86)
- Ilkay Gundogan (85)
Best ACM in FIFA 23
- Bernardo Silva (88)
- Thomas Muller (87)
- Bruno Fernandes (86)
- Marco Reus (85)
- Nabil Fekir (85)
- Martin Odegaard (84)
- Lorenzo Pellegrini (84)
- Kai Havertz (84)
- Alejandro Gomez (84)
- Piotr Zielinski (83)
