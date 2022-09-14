When does FIFA 23 early access begin for Ultimate Edition & EA Play?
In lieu of a demo or an open beta, this is how you play the game early!
With the FIFA 23 release date getting closer all the time, you might be wondering when the FIFA 23 early access period begins.
The FIFA 23 beta has already been and gone, and there's no sign of an official FIFA 23 demo this year, so that leaves just two ways to try the new FIFA game early.
To get early access to FIFA 23, you need to either pre-order the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition or be a paying subscriber to the EA Play membership service.
If either of those things is right for you, keep on reading and we'll tell you when FIFA 23 early access kicks off.
When does FIFA 23 early access begin?
The FIFA 23 early access period will begin on 27th September 2022, the developers from EA have confirmed, giving eligible players a three-day head start on everyone else.
As we mentioned earlier, if you want to be among the players enjoying that early access window, you need to pre-order the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition or subscribe to EA Play.
It's worth noting that members of the cheapest tier of EA Play will only get a 10-hour trial of FIFA 23, while subscribers to the pricier EA Play Pro level will get unlimited access to the game.
The cheaper version of EA Play, it's worth remembering, is bundled into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no extra cost.
What else do you get with the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition?
The full list of perks for the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition looks like this:
- 4,600 FIFA Points
- Three days early access
- Untradeable FUT Ones to Watch item
- Untradeable TOTW 1 Player
- Kylian Mbappé Loan Player Item
- FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick
- Career Mode Homegrown Talent
There's lots of stuff for FIFA Ultimate Team players to enjoy, basically, as well as one little perk for Career Mode players. Of course, though, the early access is the main draw here.
FIFA 23 is released on Friday 30th September.
