The FIFA 23 beta has already been and gone, and there's no sign of an official FIFA 23 demo this year, so that leaves just two ways to try the new FIFA game early.

With the FIFA 23 release date getting closer all the time, you might be wondering when the FIFA 23 early access period begins.

To get early access to FIFA 23, you need to either pre-order the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition or be a paying subscriber to the EA Play membership service.

If either of those things is right for you, keep on reading and we'll tell you when FIFA 23 early access kicks off.

When does FIFA 23 early access begin?

The FIFA 23 early access period will begin on 27th September 2022, the developers from EA have confirmed, giving eligible players a three-day head start on everyone else.

As we mentioned earlier, if you want to be among the players enjoying that early access window, you need to pre-order the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition or subscribe to EA Play.

It's worth noting that members of the cheapest tier of EA Play will only get a 10-hour trial of FIFA 23, while subscribers to the pricier EA Play Pro level will get unlimited access to the game.

The cheaper version of EA Play, it's worth remembering, is bundled into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no extra cost.

What else do you get with the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition?

The full list of perks for the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition looks like this:

4,600 FIFA Points

Three days early access

Untradeable FUT Ones to Watch item

Untradeable TOTW 1 Player

Kylian Mbappé Loan Player Item

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

There's lots of stuff for FIFA Ultimate Team players to enjoy, basically, as well as one little perk for Career Mode players. Of course, though, the early access is the main draw here.

FIFA 23 is released on Friday 30th September. Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

