As ever, FIFA Ultimate Team is present and correct in FIFA 23, with the addition of crossplay significantly broadening the players you can take on in this online mode.

Now that FIFA 23 is out in the world (with the early access version of the game out now and the Standard Edition hot on its heels), it's time to start collecting TOTW cards to improve your FUT squad.

Of course, Team of the Week cards refresh every week, and you'll want to try and collect as many as you can for your FUT squad as the season progresses. So to learn all about TOTW 1 and the incoming TOTW 2, read on!

All FIFA 23 TOTW 1 cards

The FIFA TOTW 1 cards are live in FIFA 23 now, and you can see all the current cards in the official Tweet below!

Some big names have been boosted here, with the likes of Spurs star Son Heung-min and Manchester City's Kevin DeBruyne appearing in the first Team of the Week.

Those tasty TOTW 1 cards will be available in the game until the TOTW 2 crew arrives to replace them. Keep on reading for more on that!

FIFA 23 TOTW 2 countdown

The countdown is very nearly over! FIFA 23's TOTW 2 will arrive in the game today - that's Wednesday 28th September - at 6pm BST for players here in the UK.

Reflecting the drama of the recent international break, rumours and supposed 'leaks' are pointing to players such as Mohamed Salah (the Liverpool player led Egypt to two wins over the break).

Christian Eriksen is also rumoured to appear in FIFA 23 TOTW 2, but as ever, you'll have to keep an eye on the game (or EA's official social accounts) to find out at 6pm who's going to be included. We'll keep this article updated as best we can throughout the dramas of the season.

