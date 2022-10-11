FIFA 23 fastest players: Highest pace stats for FUT and Career Mode
The ball may always be faster than the player, but it pays to have pace on your side when it comes to choosing your Ultimate Team.
Slow and steady doesn’t win the race when it comes to FIFA, and pace is still crucial in the 2023 edition of the game, especially when it comes to Ultimate Team.
A football player’s pace in the game is a combination of their running speed and acceleration, and the faster a player is, the more likely they are to race ahead of their opponents across the field to tackle, strike or defend.
In FIFA 23, the new chemistry system in Ultimate Team means that momentum, stamina and fatigue are all factors in a player's pace and effectiveness - so gameplay is a lot more than just holding down the sprint button.
Fortunately for FUT fans, EA has released the pace attributes for all of the football stars featured in FIFA 23 so that you can, quite literally, get ahead of the competition.
Whether you’re looking for the fastest strikers, wingers, midfielders or defenders, read on to find the highest-rated football stars in the virtual speed department.
Who are the fastest players in FIFA 23 overall?
In what might not come as any surprise to FIFA fans, FIFA 23 cover star Kylian Mbappe takes the top spot when it comes to speed - albeit virtual.
He has a whopping 97 pace rating, as well as 97 in both sprint speed and acceleration - a killer combo when teamed with his 93s in finishing, dribbling, reaction and agility as well as an 87 in stamina.
But who else comes out on top? Here are the 10 faster players by pace in FIFA 23 overall:
- Kylian Mbappé (97) - Striker - Paris SG
- Adama Traoré (96) - Right Wing - Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Daniel James (95) - Right Midfielder - Fulham
- Vinícius Júnior (95) - Left Wing - Real Madrid
- Sheraldo Becker (95) - Striker - FC Union Berlin
- Gerrit Holtmann (94) - Left Wing - VfL Bochum
- Iñaki Williams (94) - Striker - Athletic Club Bilbao
- Sebastian Villa (94) - Left Wing - Boca Juniors
- Ismaila Sarr (94) - Right Midfielder - Watford
- Kevin Schade (94) - Right Midfielder - SC Freiburg
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The fastest strikers in FIFA 23
If you want to put some speed into your attack, it’s all about picking the strikers with the best rated pace. Here’s FIFA 23’s strikers with the best pace rating:
- Kylian Mbappé (97) Paris SG
- Sheraldo Becker (95) Union Berlin
- Iñaki Williams Arthuer (94) Athletic Club
- Noah Okafor (93) RB Salzburg
- Frank Acheampong (93) Shenzhen Kaisa
The fastest midfielders in FIFA 23
Whether you need your midfielder for attack or defence, it pays for them to have a high pace rating on their side. Here are the fastest midfielders in FIFA 23:
- Daniel James (95) Leeds United
- Ismaila Sarr (94) Watford
- Moussa Diaby (93) Bayer Leverkusen
- Kingsley Coman (92) Bayern Munich
- Leon Bailey (92) Aston Villa
The fastest defenders in FIFA 23
When it comes to thwarting an opponent’s attempt at heading towards goal, it pays to have someone on your team with speed in defence. Here’s FIFA 23’s best-rated defenders when it comes to pace:
- Alphonso Davies (94) Bayern Munich
- Jeremiah St Juste (93) Sporting CP
- Jeremie Frimpong (93) Bayer Leverkusen
- Theo Hernandez (93) AC Milan
- Achraf Hakimi (92) Paris SG
Read more on FIFA:
- FIFA 23 review - EA flounders in extra time
- Best FIFA 23 formation & tactics - top tips from pro coach
- FIFA 23 wonderkids - the best young players
- FIFA 23 cheap players - bargains and free agents
- FIFA 23 strikers - the best ST and CF
- FIFA 23 wingers - best LW, RW, LM and RM
- FIFA 23 goalkeepers - best GK for Career Mode or FUT
- FIFA 23 midfielders - best CDM, CM and CAM
- FIFA 23 defenders - best RB, LB, CD, LWB and RWB
- FIFA 23 cheapest 84, 85 and 86-rated players - boss that SBC
- FIFA 23 FUT Squad Battles rewards - when and how to get them
- FIFA 23 FUT Division Rivals rewards - the key details
- FUT Champs FIFA 23 rewards - all the info you need
- Twitch Prime Gaming FIFA 23 - when do the rewards start?
- Is FIFA 23 down? How to check EA server status
- FIFA 23 lengthy players - pace meta explained
- Madfut 23 release date - when's it coming?
- FIFA 23 World Cup mode - everything we know
- FIFA 23 Garang Kuol - is he worth buying?
- Is FIFA 23 the last FIFA game? All the details
- FIFA 23 Arsenal ratings - the full squad
- FIFA 23 OTW - Ones to Watch revealed
- FIFA 23 TOTW - latest confirmed cards
- FIFA 23 Griddy - how to do the viral dance celebration
- FIFA 23 crossplay - new feature explained
- FIFA 23 ratings - the best players revealed
- FIFA 23 Ted Lasso - all modes confirmed
- FIFA 23 soundtrack - the songs of the season
- FIFA 23 chemistry - changes explained
- FIFA 23 Man Utd ratings - this year's squad rated
- FIFA 23 price - how much does it cost?
- FIFA 23 web app - what you need to know
- FIFA 23 Heroes and Icons - all FUT World Cup cards
- EA Sports FC - what do we know about the reboot?
- FIFA soundtrack - every song from every game
Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.