A football player’s pace in the game is a combination of their running speed and acceleration, and the faster a player is, the more likely they are to race ahead of their opponents across the field to tackle, strike or defend.

Slow and steady doesn’t win the race when it comes to FIFA, and pace is still crucial in the 2023 edition of the game, especially when it comes to Ultimate Team.

In FIFA 23, the new chemistry system in Ultimate Team means that momentum, stamina and fatigue are all factors in a player's pace and effectiveness - so gameplay is a lot more than just holding down the sprint button.

Fortunately for FUT fans, EA has released the pace attributes for all of the football stars featured in FIFA 23 so that you can, quite literally, get ahead of the competition.

Whether you’re looking for the fastest strikers, wingers, midfielders or defenders, read on to find the highest-rated football stars in the virtual speed department.

Who are the fastest players in FIFA 23 overall?

In what might not come as any surprise to FIFA fans, FIFA 23 cover star Kylian Mbappe takes the top spot when it comes to speed - albeit virtual.

He has a whopping 97 pace rating, as well as 97 in both sprint speed and acceleration - a killer combo when teamed with his 93s in finishing, dribbling, reaction and agility as well as an 87 in stamina.

But who else comes out on top? Here are the 10 faster players by pace in FIFA 23 overall:

Kylian Mbappé (97) - Striker - Paris SG

(97) - Striker - Paris SG Adama Traoré (96) - Right Wing - Wolverhampton Wanderers

(96) - Right Wing - Wolverhampton Wanderers Daniel James (95) - Right Midfielder - Fulham

(95) - Right Midfielder - Fulham Vinícius Júnior (95) - Left Wing - Real Madrid

(95) - Left Wing - Real Madrid Sheraldo Becker (95) - Striker - FC Union Berlin

(95) - Striker - FC Union Berlin Gerrit Holtmann (94) - Left Wing - VfL Bochum

(94) - Left Wing - VfL Bochum Iñaki Williams (94) - Striker - Athletic Club Bilbao

(94) - Striker - Athletic Club Bilbao Sebastian Villa (94) - Left Wing - Boca Juniors

(94) - Left Wing - Boca Juniors Ismaila Sarr (94) - Right Midfielder - Watford

(94) - Right Midfielder - Watford Kevin Schade (94) - Right Midfielder - SC Freiburg

The fastest strikers in FIFA 23

If you want to put some speed into your attack, it’s all about picking the strikers with the best rated pace. Here’s FIFA 23’s strikers with the best pace rating:

Kylian Mbappé (97) Paris SG

(97) Paris SG Sheraldo Becker (95) Union Berlin

(95) Union Berlin Iñaki Williams Arthuer (94) Athletic Club

(94) Athletic Club Noah Okafor (93) RB Salzburg

(93) RB Salzburg Frank Acheampong (93) Shenzhen Kaisa

The fastest midfielders in FIFA 23

Whether you need your midfielder for attack or defence, it pays for them to have a high pace rating on their side. Here are the fastest midfielders in FIFA 23:

Daniel James (95) Leeds United

(95) Leeds United Ismaila Sarr (94) Watford

(94) Watford Moussa Diaby (93) Bayer Leverkusen

(93) Bayer Leverkusen Kingsley Coman (92) Bayern Munich

(92) Bayern Munich Leon Bailey (92) Aston Villa

The fastest defenders in FIFA 23

When it comes to thwarting an opponent’s attempt at heading towards goal, it pays to have someone on your team with speed in defence. Here’s FIFA 23’s best-rated defenders when it comes to pace:

Alphonso Davies (94) Bayern Munich

(94) Bayern Munich Jeremiah St Juste (93) Sporting CP

(93) Sporting CP Jeremie Frimpong (93) Bayer Leverkusen

(93) Bayer Leverkusen Theo Hernandez (93) AC Milan

(93) AC Milan Achraf Hakimi (92) Paris SG

