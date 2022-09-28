If you're reading this, you probably already know that the Griddy is a sporting celebration/viral dance trend that has been getting a lot of attention on both sides of the Atlantic for a while now.

You may have already seen on social media that the Griddy celebration is in FIFA 23 , but how exactly does one do the Griddy in the game, and what is the Griddy anyway?

So, what does it take to do the Griddy in FIFA 23, and what else do you need to know about it? Keep on reading and we'll tell you everything.

How to do the Griddy in FIFA 23

To do the Griddy in FIFA 23, this is what you need to do:

Hold down the right trigger while your player is celebrating a goal

Flick the right stick upwards, twice in quick succession

Note that the right trigger has different names on each console: it's R2 on PlayStation, RT on Xbox, and ZR on Nintendo Switch. The right stick is the same across the board, though.

What is the Griddy? Viral celebration dance explained

The Griddy is a celebratory dance move that Allen 'Griddy' Davis created. It was first seen on Snapchat, before NFL player Ja'Marr Chase began using it at major sporting events.

The Griddy involves tapping your heels, swinging your arms back and forth and bringing both hands up to your face in a glasses shape (that last bit is known as 'throwing your Bs').

Justin Jefferson is among the NFL players to get involved with the trend, and the Griddy was even included as an emote when Jefferson was added to Fortnite.

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea is among the Premier League footballers to deploy the Griddy on this side of the pond, and Manchester United's Anthony Elanga has also 'hit the Griddy' on numerous occasions (see below).

