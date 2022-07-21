It has the potential to become something of a collector's item – after all, this will be the final EA Sports game to hold the FIFA branding, before the developers move over to EA Sports FC – but how much will FIFA 23 actually cost?

Now that the FIFA 23 release date has been announced and the FIFA 23 covers are revealed, it's time to get into the practicalities of buying the game itself.

As ever, there will be more than one answer to that question, with EA Sports selling both a Standard Edition and an Ultimate Edition of the game. To find out how much they cost, and what the difference is between them, read on!

How much is the FIFA 23 price?

The FIFA 23 price is £59.99 for the Standard Edition on PS4 or Xbox One. You'll find that price at Amazon and various other retailers.

If you're looking to buy the next-gen version that will get you all the newest features on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, that version of FIFA 23 will cost £69.99 from Amazon or elsewhere.

If you want the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition, which includes the old-gen and next-gen versions along with some other goodies, that will set you back £89.99 from Amazon here in the UK.

What's in the different editions for FIFA 23?

The different versions of FIFA 23 explained. EA/Sony

The image above, which we've grabbed from the PlayStation website, sums it up nicely and concisely. Basically, the Ultimate Edition gets you the most extra content, but there are still some digital items up for grabs with the other versions.

The inclusion of an extra Team of the Week player in the Ultimate Edition will be welcome among fans of the FIFA Ultimate Team mode, as will the inclusion of a FUT Hero tied to the World Cup. And for Career Mode fans, there's a Homegrown Talent included in your youth set-up that will have world-class potential.

The main thing, though, is this: if you buy the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition, you'll get three days of early access to the game ahead of its launch. That could be enough time to get an advantage on other players, which makes it pretty tempting!

