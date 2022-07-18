As you've probably already heard, this will be the final FIFA game that EA Sports develops. From next year onwards, EA will be rebranding its yearly football game as EA Sports FC .

As the FIFA 23 release date nears, EA is beginning to reveal key information about the game, and today we've been told who the FIFA 23 cover stars will be – on the Ultimate Edition, at least!

With that in mind, you could say that this year's FIFA covers are even more coveted than usual. Which player wouldn't want to grace the box of such a key entry in this world-famous franchise?

Keep on reading, then, and we'll get straight to today's news about the Ultimate Edition cover stars for FIFA 23.

Who's on the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition cover?

EA has confirmed that Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr will be the joint cover stars of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition. You can take a look at their cover below:

Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr on the cover of FIFA 23's Ultimate Edition. EA Sports

Mbappé, of Paris Saint-Germain and France, is no stranger to FIFA covers at this stage. You will have seen him on the box for last year's FIFA 22 as well as FIFA 21 from the year before, so it makes sense to have him back for FIFA 23.

Kerr, who plays for Chelsea and the Australian women's team, is more of a surprise, and a very welcome one at that. Her appearance on the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition cover will make her the first female footballer to ever grace a FIFA box all around the world.

This isn't the first time a woman has appeared on a FIFA box in any form, though – Alex Morgan appeared on the American box art for FIFA 16, while Christine Sinclair graced the Canadian version, and Stephanie Catley was on the Australian version. Those were only available in select regions, though, so it certainly marks a step forward to see Kerr on the box all around the world for this year's Ultimate Edition.

Who's on the FIFA 23 Standard Edition cover?

EA has not yet confirmed who will be gracing the covers on the FIFA 23 Standard Edition, but we'll be sure to update this page when that information is revealed to the public.

With this being the final FIFA game from EA, it's easy to imagine hardcore fans of the franchise flocking to a physical copy this year, just so they can say they have it. When pre-orders go live, then, we'll let you know.

