As we all know, that isn’t true, and we won’t entertain the idea further. But we should probably admit that we’re all guilty of picking our defence last because our eyes are on the superficial glory that occurs up front. Goalkeepers are the staple of a good team. Without a solid keeper, you’ll be bleeding goals throughout your career run, and the best strikers in the business won’t make the slightest bit of difference.

It’s often tempting to give little thought to goalkeepers. It’s the strikers who get all the glory, as they score a goal and the cameras pan to capture their victory dance while teammates and fans leap into adoration. So they’re the only ones that matter, right?

With this in mind, we’ll share here the best goalkeepers available in FIFA 23. We’ve already created a list of budget players for when your wallet is light, so we’ll share the absolute best of the best here. With these folks, you’ll have a hardy defence.

Best GK in FIFA 23 Career Mode or FUT

There are some familiar faces from FIFA 22 in this list, with last year’s best - Atlético Madrid goalie Jan Oblak - dropping from first to fifth.

This year’s leaders are joint first. Thibaut Courtois and Manuel Neuer are the best goalkeepers in FIFA 23, both with an overall score of 90.

They’re not cheap though, so we’ve shared the top 10 goalkeepers according to the official FIFA ranking site:

Thibaut Courtois - age 30, overall 90,

- age 30, overall 90, Manuel Neuer - age 36, overall 90

- age 36, overall 90 Alisson - age 29, overall 89

- age 29, overall 89 Ederson - age 29, overall 89

- age 29, overall 89 Jan Oblak - age 29, overall 89

- age 29, overall 89 Gianluigi Donnarumma - age 23, overall 88

- age 23, overall 88 Marc-Andre ter Stegen - age 30, overall 88

- age 30, overall 88 Keylor Navas - age 35, overall 88

- age 35, overall 88 Mike Maignan - age 27, overall 87

- age 27, overall 87 Hugo Lloris - age 35, overall 87

