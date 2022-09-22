Thankfully, we’ve got you covered on both fronts. We’ve sifted through the player ratings to find you the best and fastest players in the ST position as well as those in CF if your formation is after something a little different.

No matter how you set up your FIFA 23 squad in Career Mode or in FUT, a good striker is vitally important. Having a beast in ST or CF is the difference between a good team and a world-beating squad. You need someone to score all those goals, whether they are one of the best in the game or one of the fastest.

Read on below to discover the best FIFA 23 strikers and the fastest FIFA 23 strikers to give your team that added attacking bite that can be so damaging to opposition defences. One or two of them might even be from the Man Utd squad.

FIFA 23 best ST

The best FIFA 23 strikers include the likes of Harry Kane, Christiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe. If you’re looking for the best all-around ST for your FUT squad or Career Mode team, it’s best to consider any one of the following forwards:

Robert Lewandowski - Overall 91, age 34, shooting 91

- Overall 91, age 34, shooting 91 Kylian Mbappe - Overall 91, age 24, shooting 89

- Overall 91, age 24, shooting 89 Cristiano Ronaldo - Overall 90, age 37, shooting 92

- Overall 90, age 37, shooting 92 Harry Kane - Overall 89, age 29, shooting 91

- Overall 89, age 29, shooting 91 Erling Haaland - Overall 88, age 22, shooting 91

- Overall 88, age 22, shooting 91 Lautaro Martinez - Overall 86, age 25, shooting 83

- Overall 86, age 25, shooting 83 Ciro Immobile - Overall 86, age 32, shooting 87

FIFA 23 fastest striker

The fastest FIFA 23 strikers again include cheat code Kylian Mbappe, along with Timo Werner, and Liverpool newbie Darwin Nunez. Having an ST with blistering pace will help you break through stubborn defences with speed and score plenty of goals on the break. Some of the names here could be a little cheaper, too, thanks to lower overall ratings:

Kylian Mbappe - Overall 91, age 24, pace 97, sprint speed 97

- Overall 91, age 24, pace 97, sprint speed 97 Inaki Williams - Overall 81, age 28, pace 94, sprint speed 94

- Overall 81, age 28, pace 94, sprint speed 94 Patson Daka - Overall 77, age 24, pace 90, sprint speed 92

- Overall 77, age 24, pace 90, sprint speed 92 Timo Werner - Overall 82, age 26, pace 90, sprint speed 88

- Overall 82, age 26, pace 90, sprint speed 88 Victor Osimhen - Overall 83, age 24, pace 90, sprint speed 93

- Overall 83, age 24, pace 90, sprint speed 93 Darwin Nunez - Overall 82, age 23, pace 89, sprint speed 88

- Overall 82, age 23, pace 89, sprint speed 88 Erling Haaland - Overall 88, age 22, pace 89, sprint speed 94

FIFA 23 best CF

The best FIFA 23 CF features players such as Karim Benzema (also one of the top in ST). These are players that traditionally sit a little deeper, work harder in defence, and tend to have better playmaking abilities suited to a front two or three. These are the best CF players in FIFA 23:

Karim Benzema - Overall 91, age 35, positioning 92

- Overall 91, age 35, positioning 92 Christopher Nkunku - Overall 86, age 25, positioning 86

- Overall 86, age 25, positioning 86 Paulo Dybala - Overall 86, age 29, positioning 82

- Overall 86, age 29, positioning 82 Diogo Jota - Overall 85, age 26, positioning 89

- Overall 85, age 26, positioning 89 Memphis Depay - Overall 85, age 28, positioning 85

- Overall 85, age 28, positioning 85 Joao Felix - Overall 84, age 23, positioning 85

- Overall 84, age 23, positioning 85 Dries Mertens - Overall 84, age 35, positioning 82

If you can add one or two of any of the players mentioned above to your FIFA 23 teams you’ll be scoring goals left, right, and centre. You’ll be making more chances, getting in behind more often, and (most importantly) scoring more goals. Fingers crossed you can sign at least one of these fantastic forwards.

