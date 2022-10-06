However, the franchise has already had a shake-up this year, with FIFA 23 introducing HyperMotion 2 technology which has completely upended the meta of popular players.

The FIFA video games are undergoing some big changes, with the series set to lose the iconic FIFA brand name next year.

The technology comes with a new AcceleRATE system which completely revamps player speed, splitting them into three classes based on physical attributes.

The lengthy category in particular is already causing shockwaves as it means certain low-stat players can now catch up with the fastest in the game - here's everything you need to know.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is a lengthy player in FIFA 23?

The AcceleRATE movement system splits players into unique archetypes, in order to show how players with similar speeds may accelerate differently across the pitch.

This means there are now three acceleration types:

Controlled - The default acceleration type that will see players accelerate uniformly.

- The default acceleration type that will see players accelerate uniformly. Explosive - Shorter and more agile players who gain an initial burst of acceleration and then slow down.

- Shorter and more agile players who gain an initial burst of acceleration and then slow down. Lengthy - Taller and stronger players who will start slowly but then increase acceleration over distance.

What makes the lengthy players so popular however is that given enough distance even low-stat players will be able to become faster than any other player in the game - in theory, players with a pace of 50 could catch up with the likes of Ronaldo over time, if they're lengthy that is.

However, bear in mind that this new AcceleRATE movement system and therefore lengthy players are only available on current-gen platforms - that's PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Stadia.

How do you spot lengthy players? Well, lengthy players generally have the following stats:

Strength: 65 or more

65 or more Acceleration: 55 or more

55 or more Height: more than 173 cm

Who are the best lengthy players in FIFA 23?

It's worth bearing in mind that while some players are naturally lengthy, others you can make lengthy yourself, so it's worth experimenting with your preferred players to see if they are compatible with that acceleration type.

Best lengthy FIFA 23 defenders:

Virgil van Dijk

Ruben Dias

Kalidou Koulibaly

Antonio Rudiger

Christian Günter

Pierre Kalulu

Best lengthy FIFA 23 midfielders:

Casemiro

Rodri

Fabinho

Thomas Partey

Paul Pogba

Declan Rice

Best lengthy FIFA 23 strikers:

Erling Haaland

Harry Kane

Romelu Lukaku

Duvan Zapata

Tammy Abraham

Karim Benzema

Cristiano Ronaldo

How to make players lengthy in FIFA 23

AcceleRATE types are assigned automatically to players based on height, agility and strength attributes - with taller (generally over 174cm in height) and stronger players more likely to fit the lengthy category.

However, several players can change from the controlled acceleration type to lengthy based on their chemistry style, with the Architect style, in particular, affecting the required stats to make this change. Players such as Toni Kroos, Marquinhos and Cristiano Ronaldo can become lengthy in this way.

More like this

Basically, FUT fans, you can use the Architect chemistry style to make a player lengthy. In the case of many players, this will up their strength stat and shift them into the lengthy category, giving them those longer bursts of speed.

Read more on FIFA:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.