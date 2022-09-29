While the FIFA games have never been photorealistic per se, they've always given it a good shot. Like with any sports game, the pressure is on when designers have to recreate real people. Comparisons are bound to be made, which is rarely the case with fictional characters (with the exception of games like Death Stranding).

EA has revealed the full FIFA 23 Arsenal player ratings. However, the news has taken a backseat due to the reactions online to how weird player's facial designs are.

However, the unflattering facial mapping of Arsenal in FIFA 23 has taken social media by storm.

Back to the stats, though, and we can see a few drops from some big players, angering some fans and adding salt to the wound when we consider these odd faces. We’ll go through some of the changes from FIFA 22 below.

FIFA 23 Arsenal ratings: Full list of players

While there are so many players to go through, we’ll share here the changes from FIFA 2022; the up and downgrades, as well as any new players. Depending on your view of the latest season, the list will either please or enrage you. Whether or not you’re an Arsenal fan might have something to do with it, too. Either way, here’s the full list of changes from FIFA 22:

Martin Odegaard: 84 (+1 on last year)

84 (+1 on last year) Thomas Partey: 84 (+1)

84 (+1) Bukayo Saka: 82 (+2)

82 (+2) Aaron Ramsdale: 82 (+8)

82 (+8) Kieran Tierney: 81 (+1)

81 (+1) Gabriel Magalhaes: 81 (+2)

81 (+2) William Saliba: 80 (+5)

80 (+5) Emile Smith Rowe: 80 (+4)

80 (+4) Oleksandr Zinchenko: 79 (-1)

79 (-1) Ben White: 79 (+3)

79 (+3) Takehiro Tomiyasu: 79 (+4)

79 (+4) Gabriel Martinelli: 78 (+2)

78 (+2) Matt Turner: 77 (+2)

77 (+2) Fabio Vieira: 77 (+5)

Do the points make up for the faces?

While Arsenal fans might be put off by the drops in points from Zinchenko, he’s the only one who has considerably dropped. Everyone else has either stayed the same or jumped up - and in the case of Aaron Ramsdale and Fabio Vieira, it’s a considerable jump.

So, does the skill of the team make up for the dodgy facial mapping? That depends on how much you care about aesthetics, or if you can take the absurdity of the sub-par similarities seriously. Either way, the Arsenal squad looks pretty solid this year.

