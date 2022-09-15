FIFA 23 web app: When does it come out & what does it do?

The FIFA 23 early access period has been confirmed and the FIFA 23 ratings have been revealed, and now, it's the turn of the FIFA 23 Web App and Companion App to provide some details.

It's that time of year again. With FIFA 23 very much on the horizon, all the pre-launch details are arriving on the pitch.

The accompaniments to the main game have some rather useful features that make Ultimate Team management far easier - but they can be easily missed by some players. Here's everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 Web App and when it will be released.

When is the FIFA 23 Web App release date?

The FIFA 23 Web App will be released on Wednesday 21st September 2022. The Companion App will follow a day later on Thursday 22nd September 2022.

This means you'll be able to access these apps before the release of FIFA 23 itself, but only if you are a returning FIFA 22 player with an account in good standing. Returning players will receive rewards when logging in for the first time, which will be determined by previous player history, engagement and account status.

Of course, this also signals the end of the FIFA 22 apps with the FIFA 22 web app going offline on Friday 16th September 2022. The FIFA 22 Companion App will stay online on Thursday 22nd September 2022, when it will receive an update for the FIFA 23 edition.

How do you get the FIFA 23 Web App?

The FUT Companion App is a free download for smart devices, and can be found on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. The FUT Web App is simply a web browser version of the same app that can be accessed via PC, Mac or mobile.

What does the FIFA 23 Web App do?

The FIFA 23 Web App and Companion App gives players access to the FUT 23 Transfer Market without having to boot up their console or PC version of the game. This allows you to buy and sell players and consumables, style your FUT stadium, build out squads and sign up for FUT events on the go.

Other features include Squad Building Challenges, the ability to claim rewards from weekly competitions and online squad sharing.

It's also the earliest way to access your FUT club, available for free even before the early access period for EA Play subscribers and Ultimate Edition pre-orders.

