Is FIFA 23 down? How to check EA servers status
Find out what's going on with the FIFA servers right now.
Now that FIFA 23 is out, the game's sizeable community has crammed onto the servers to build their new Ultimate Team squads, and they're battling it out in various other modes to boot.
From time to time, EA will need to do planned maintenance on these servers to keep them healthy, and this will result in periods of scheduled downtime. Long-term fans will be very used to this, of course.
So, is FIFA 23 down right now? Keep on reading to find out all the latest news with regards to the EA servers.
Is FIFA 23 down?
The official EA channels claim that FIFA 23 is not down at the time of this article being written.
On the FIFA 23 Direct Communication Twitter account, it says there was a period of planned downtime from 8am to 9am BST on the morning of 5th October, but that should be over by now.
Latest deals
How to check if EA servers are down
Whenever you want to know if the EA servers are officially down, it's best to check the FIFA 23 Direct Communication account on Twitter, which appears to be updated regularly with server status information.
If that Twitter account (and the Trello board it links to) don't seem to tally up with your experiences, it's also worth checking Down Detector, a community-generated site where players can log their issues and see if anyone else is currently having problems as well.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
There's also a comment section on there, which can come in handy if you're trying to work out what's going on. Beyond that, it can't hurt to see what the game's marketing team are saying on the main FIFA Twitter account. Hopefully your issues won't last long!
Read more on FIFA:
- FIFA soundtrack - every song from every game
- FIFA 23 ratings - the best players revealed
- FIFA 23 release date - all the latest news
- FIFA 23 price - how much does it cost?
- FIFA 23 web app - when it drops
- FIFA 23 early access - how to get it
- FIFA 23 crossplay - new feature explained
- FIFA 23 Heroes and Icons - all FUT World Cup cards
- EA Sports FC - what do we know about the reboot?
- FIFA 22 formations and tactics - tips from a pro player
- FIFA 22 cheap players - find a bargain in Career Mode
- FIFA 22 young players - the best wonderkids to sign
- FIFA 22 Career Mode teams - the best and worst clubs
- FIFA 22 goalkeepers - the best shot-stoppers in the game
- FIFA 22 defenders - best RB, LB, CB, RWB and LWB
- FIFA 22 midfielders - best CM, CDM and CAM
- FIFA 22 wingers - best LM, RM, LW and RW
- FIFA 22 strikers - best and fastest ST and CF
- FIFA 22 review - a giant leap for realism, but some things never change
Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.