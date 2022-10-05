From time to time, EA will need to do planned maintenance on these servers to keep them healthy, and this will result in periods of scheduled downtime. Long-term fans will be very used to this, of course.

Now that FIFA 23 is out, the game's sizeable community has crammed onto the servers to build their new Ultimate Team squads, and they're battling it out in various other modes to boot.

So, is FIFA 23 down right now? Keep on reading to find out all the latest news with regards to the EA servers.

Is FIFA 23 down?

The official EA channels claim that FIFA 23 is not down at the time of this article being written.

On the FIFA 23 Direct Communication Twitter account, it says there was a period of planned downtime from 8am to 9am BST on the morning of 5th October, but that should be over by now.

How to check if EA servers are down

Whenever you want to know if the EA servers are officially down, it's best to check the FIFA 23 Direct Communication account on Twitter, which appears to be updated regularly with server status information.

If that Twitter account (and the Trello board it links to) don't seem to tally up with your experiences, it's also worth checking Down Detector, a community-generated site where players can log their issues and see if anyone else is currently having problems as well.

There's also a comment section on there, which can come in handy if you're trying to work out what's going on. Beyond that, it can't hurt to see what the game's marketing team are saying on the main FIFA Twitter account. Hopefully your issues won't last long!

