Following on from details being released including the Man Utd player ratings , EA has gone into some detail over what we can expect from changes being made to how squad and player chemistry works in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Chemistry, as ever, is a big deal in FUT, and maxing it out will help lift your team to new heights.

As we’re edging ever closer towards the FIFA 23 release date , EA has been diving into changes being made over FIFA 22. FIFA 23 chemistry is the latest aspect of the game to be placed under the microscope.

Trust us, you’ll want to know what’s changed and how it will impact your FUT squad in FIFA 23. Read on to find out everything there is to know about FIFA 23 chemistry in Ultimate Team so you can take your team from relegation fodder to title winners.

FIFA 23 chemistry explained: What has changed?

Chemistry in FIFA 23 has been completely overhauled, allowing more variety than ever before in how you can build your squad and get the most out of your players, even if they do play for different teams and nations.

The main change is that chemistry lines have been removed completely meaning players from the same nation/club don’t need to be lined up next to one another anymore to gain maximum chemistry ratings.

How does that work? Instead of chemistry lines, players now have chemistry diamonds on player cards. You’ll notice that each player in your playing squad has three small diamonds in the bottom-left of their FUT cards.

Zero is the minimum chemistry and three is the maximum. Your team can have a total chemistry rating out of 33, which can be seen on the left-hand side of the squad building screen as a panel. Check it all out in action in the trailer below (from 2:37):

The left panel is where you want to be looking as it shows you each league, club, and nation that is represented in your team. The greyed-out player head icons there will show you how many players you need in your squad (playing in any position) to reach the next chemistry rank up.

Essentially, the more players you have selected in your starting 11 from the same league, club and nation, the better your chemistry will be. The main change in FIFA 23 is that it doesn’t matter where you play them anymore. Chemistry lines are long gone and it should make things simpler moving forward.

For example, a right back and left winger from Spurs in the same starting 11 will add plus one to your overall chemistry. Make sure you play each player in their preferred positions, however - if they are out of position, they will have zero chemistry.

Thankfully, you can more freely select multiple playing positions for many different players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, thanks to preferred and secondary positions that have been added based on real-life matches.

How will FIFA 23 chemistry changes impact your squad?

The new FIFA 23 chemistry changes in Ultimate Team will impact your squad positively if you follow the new rules. It’s now more possible to have a team that features stars from around the world, as long as you match some nations, clubs, and leagues together.

You no longer need to have a goalkeeper and your defence from the same team, league, or nation for maximum chemistry, for example. Let’s say you’ve gone for Courtois in goal. If you then have De Bruyne in midfield and Benzema up front, you’ve got some decent chemistry building already. That’s a Belgium link between Courtois and De Bruyne and a Real Madrid link between the keeper and Benzema.

It’s all a little confusing, but the chemistry changes should make for a smoother and less restricted approach to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad building. If you want to give the new system a go for yourself ahead of time, Futbin has a new squad builder ready based on how it will act in-game come FIFA 23 release date.

