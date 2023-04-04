FIFA 23 TOTS start date speculation: When does Team of the Season kick off?
When will the voting open?
This year is flying by and FIFA 23 is no exception to that. It's almost time to start thinking about the FIFA 23 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo in FIFA Ultimate Team.
This, of course, will be the final iteration of TOTS as we know it. EA Sports are breaking up with the FIFA organisation, with the former opting to rebrand its footy franchise as EA Sports FC instead of making FIFA 24.
TOTS normally takes place over a period of weeks, with a community vote leading to a gradual rollout of announcements before the powerful new cards arrive in FUT packs to celebrate our favourite players of the year.
Rumour has it that the start of FIFA 23 TOTS could be just around the corner, so keep on reading and we'll get right into it with everything you need to know.
FIFA 23 TOTS start date: when does Team of the Season start?
The developers from EA have not yet announced when FIFA 23 TOTS will start, but rumours are already running rampant among 'leakers' and the online fandom.
The site Insider Gaming claims to have, well, insider knowledge on the matter. According to their sources, FIFA 23 TOTS could start on Tuesday 18th April 2023, potentially focusing on the Premier League at first before shining a light on other leagues in the weeks that follow.
According to that report, FIFA 23 will roll out on Tuesdays and Fridays for a number of weeks. Regulars will know that Friday at 6pm is normally the time at which big things happen in FIFA 23, including the weekly FIFA 23 TOTW drops.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you were wondering when TOTS normally kicks off, it is usually April when things start happening on that front, but there is normally quite a long period of fan voting before the winners get revealed and the cards get released.
Over the coming weeks, we'll be sure to keep this page updated as EA Sports reveals its FIFA 23 Team of the Season plans. Watch this space! And in the meantime, don't forget to grab those FIFA 23 FUT Birthday cards before that promo ends.
Read more on FIFA:
- FIFA 23 review - EA flounders in extra time
- Best FIFA 23 formation & tactics - top tips from pro coach
- FIFA 23 wonderkids - the best young players
- FIFA 23 cheap players - bargains and free agents
- How much will FIFA 23 cost on Black Friday? Latest deals
- FIFA 23 Switch - 'Legacy Edition' explained
- FIFA 23 Twitch Prime - all rewards and when to expect them
- FIFA 23 strikers - the best ST and CF
- FIFA 23 wingers - best LW, RW, LM and RM
- FIFA 23 goalkeepers - best GK for Career Mode or FUT
- FIFA 23 midfielders - best CDM, CM and CAM
- FIFA 23 defenders - best RB, LB, CD, LWB and RWB
- FIFA 23 fastest players - add some pace to your side
- FIFA 23 cheapest 84, 85 and 86-rated players - boss that SBC
- FIFA 23 FUT Squad Battles rewards - when and how to get them
- FIFA 23 FUT Division Rivals rewards - the key details
- FUT Champs FIFA 23 rewards - all the info you need
- Is FIFA 23 down? How to check EA server status
- FIFA 23 lengthy players - pace meta explained
- Madfut 23 release date - when's it coming?
- FIFA 23 World Cup mode - everything we know
- FIFA 23 Garang Kuol - is he worth buying?
- Is FIFA 23 the last FIFA game? All the details
- FIFA 23 Arsenal ratings - the full squad
- FIFA 23 OTW - Ones to Watch revealed
- FIFA 23 TOTW - latest confirmed cards
- FIFA 23 Griddy - how to do the viral dance celebration
- FIFA 23 crossplay - new feature explained
- FIFA 23 ratings - the best players revealed
- FIFA 23 Ted Lasso - all modes confirmed
- FIFA 23 soundtrack - the songs of the season
- FIFA 23 chemistry - changes explained
- FIFA 23 Man Utd ratings - this year's squad rated
- FIFA 23 price - how much does it cost?
- FIFA 23 web app - what you need to know
- FIFA 23 Heroes and Icons - all FUT World Cup cards
- EA Sports FC - what do we know about the reboot?
- FIFA soundtrack - every song from every game
Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast