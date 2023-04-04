This, of course, will be the final iteration of TOTS as we know it. EA Sports are breaking up with the FIFA organisation, with the former opting to rebrand its footy franchise as EA Sports FC instead of making FIFA 24.

This year is flying by and FIFA 23 is no exception to that. It's almost time to start thinking about the FIFA 23 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo in FIFA Ultimate Team.

TOTS normally takes place over a period of weeks, with a community vote leading to a gradual rollout of announcements before the powerful new cards arrive in FUT packs to celebrate our favourite players of the year.

Rumour has it that the start of FIFA 23 TOTS could be just around the corner, so keep on reading and we'll get right into it with everything you need to know.

The developers from EA have not yet announced when FIFA 23 TOTS will start, but rumours are already running rampant among 'leakers' and the online fandom.

The site Insider Gaming claims to have, well, insider knowledge on the matter. According to their sources, FIFA 23 TOTS could start on Tuesday 18th April 2023, potentially focusing on the Premier League at first before shining a light on other leagues in the weeks that follow.

According to that report, FIFA 23 will roll out on Tuesdays and Fridays for a number of weeks. Regulars will know that Friday at 6pm is normally the time at which big things happen in FIFA 23, including the weekly FIFA 23 TOTW drops.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you were wondering when TOTS normally kicks off, it is usually April when things start happening on that front, but there is normally quite a long period of fan voting before the winners get revealed and the cards get released.

Over the coming weeks, we'll be sure to keep this page updated as EA Sports reveals its FIFA 23 Team of the Season plans. Watch this space! And in the meantime, don't forget to grab those FIFA 23 FUT Birthday cards before that promo ends.

Read more on FIFA:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast