However, the FIFA 23 Switch release is notably different to the version seen on other systems, with the game receiving a 'Legacy Edition' tagline not seen on the cover for other platforms.

The FIFA games have been ported to pretty much every console since the series began in 1994, and so of course FIFA 23 has seen a release on the perennially popular Nintendo Switch .

It turns out there's a reason that the Switch version has received a unique title, and it's not exactly great news - read on for a full explanation of the FIFA 23 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch.

What is the FIFA 23 'Legacy Edition' on Nintendo Switch?

Rather than nostalgically referring to classic players or past golden eras of football, the 'Legacy Edition' on Nintendo Switch instead refers to the FIFA 23 gameplay on offer on this platform.

Explaining what this product is, EA Sports has stated: "FIFA 23 Legacy Edition will feature the same Gameplay features and modes from FIFA 22 Legacy Edition without any new development or significant enhancements."

That is to say, FIFA 23 Legacy Edition will include the latest kits, clubs, and squads from the major leagues, as well as the addition of women's club teams, new stadiums, some updated visuals and a fresh broadcast overlay package.

However, it will be missing many of the upgrades found on other platforms such as Hypermotion 2 technology, Power Shots and the World Cup mode.

You're essentially buying the FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch game, which itself was missing many of the new features found on other platforms that year, but with an updated roster. The first 'Legacy' edition to be sold was FIFA 20, so Switch fans haven't seen a major gameplay upgrade since then.

Latest deals

Is it worth buying FIFA 23 on Switch?

It goes without saying that if you own any other gaming platform, you'll have a much better experience playing FIFA 23 on the likes of PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

Additionally, if you already own FIFA 22 on Nintendo Switch, you'll have to consider if you want to buy a whole new game just to get the current club squads and a sprinkling of other features.

However, if the Nintendo Switch is your only gaming platform and you're looking for some no-frills footballing fun, then there's no harm in purchasing the FIFA 23 Legacy Edition.

Likewise, if you have a footy-loving child that plays exclusively on Switch, this is the best FIFA game that you're likely to get on the platform (especially when you consider that FIFA 23 is the last FIFA game that EA will make).

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While you will be missing many of the new bells and whistles found on other systems, you'll still get the core FIFA experience of being able to play footy matches with your friends.

The FIFA 23 Legacy Edition is at least a fair bit cheaper than the other versions, can be played on the go and would make a great gift for a football-obsessed child who likely wouldn't notice slightly improved animations anyway.

More like this

You can buy the FIFA 23 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch from Amazon, GAME and Currys.

Read more on FIFA:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.