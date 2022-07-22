At the time of writing, three FUT Heroes have been confirmed for special World Cup cards, while rumours are running rampant regarding which players could be recognised as Icons.

Now that the FIFA 23 release date is confirmed, EA Sports has begun revealing which players will be getting special cards in FIFA Ultimate Team this year.

First, a quick note regarding the difference between Heroes and Icons in FIFA. Generally, Icons can create chemistry with any other player, while Heroes require a nationality or club match in order to get that chemistry bonus.

Keep on reading and we'll run you through the confirmed FIFA 23 Heroes and the rumblings we've been hearing about Icons. Check it all out below!

FIFA 23 Heroes: Confirmed World Cup cards

The first set of FIFA 23 FUT Heroes. EA Sports

EA has confirmed that the following three players will be getting FIFA 23 Heroes cards, with these particular FUT items being tied into this year's FIFA World Cup:

Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast/Premier League)

(Ivory Coast/Premier League) Park Ji-sung (South Korea/Premier League)

(South Korea/Premier League) Fabio Carvalho (Portugal/Premier League)

Of course, as the FIFA 23 launch nears and the World Cup gets closer as well, it's very likely that a bunch more FUT Heroes will be confirmed. We'll update this page when they are.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

FIFA 23 Icons: Rumoured cards

EA Sports is yet to reveal which players will be FIFA 23 icons, but rumours and supposed 'leaks' have already started appearing online.

See the below tweet, for example, which theorises that former England players Peter Crouch and Ledley King could be recognised in FIFA 23 as Heroes and/or Icons.

As FIFA 23 gets closer and EA reveals which other classic players will be getting Hero/Icon cards to tie in with the World Cup, we'll be sure to update this page!

Read more on FIFA:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.