In the move from FIFA 21 to 22, he received a +4 increase to his overall rating after his controversial move from Aston Villa to Manchester City, making him 84 rated overall. Players were expecting yet another downgrade this year, after a season in which he scored just three goals and three assists.

Jack Grealish's FIFA 23 rating was confirmed by EA Sports earlier this month, along with the stats of many other players, ahead of the game’s release on September 30th. If you’re a fan, you might be curious to see what’s changed since last year’s game.

However, he’s stayed the same - remaining at 84 in FIFA 23. Some of his stats have changed, though, so let’s have a look further.

Jack Grealish FIFA 2023 info

Positions - LW, LM, CAM

- LW, LM, CAM Club - Manchester City

- Manchester City Skills - 4

- 4 Weak Foot - 3

- 3 Foot - Right

- Right Height - 180cm | 5'11"

- 180cm | 5'11" Weight - 81

- 81 Attacking Work Rate - High

- High Defensive Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Age - 27 years old

- 27 years old Value - £45,500,000

- £45,500,000 Wage - £160,000

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jack Grealish FIFA 2023 stats

Overall Rating - 84

- 84 Ball Control - 87

- 87 Dribbling - 88

- 88 Acceleration - 79

- 79 Stamina - 80

- 80 Strength - 70

- 70 Balance - 84

- 84 Sprint Speed - 79

- 79 Agility - 85

- 85 Jumping - 32

- 32 Heading - 36

- 36 Shot Power - 76

- 76 Finishing - 76

- 76 Long Shots - 78

- 78 Curve - 78

- 78 Free Kick Accuracy - 74

- 74 Penalties - 58

- 58 Volleys - 72

- 72 GK Positioning - 10

- 10 GK Diving - 11

11 GK Handling - 6

- 6 GK Kicking - 11

- 11 GK Reflexes - 13

- 13 Crossing - 80

80 Short Pass - 84

- 84 Long Pass - 81

- 81 Aggression - 60

- 60 Reactions - 79

- 79 Att. Position - 81

- 81 Interceptions - 44

- 44 Vision - 86

- 86 Composure - 88

How much is Jack Grealish worth in FIFA 2023?

In FIFA 23's Ultimate team, Jack Grealish will currently cost you 2,700 FIFA coins on PlayStation, Xbox or Google Stadia, while he's going for more like 12,000 on PC.

In Career Mode, the estimated price for Jack Grealish in FIFA 23 is £45,500,000, although you might need to offer more than that in order to win the negotiation. His current wages are £160,000.

Jack Grealish FIFA 23 verdict

So, is he worth it? With an 84 overall rating, you could do a lot worse than having Jack Grealish on your team. And as he hasn’t had an upgrade or a downgrade since last year’s game, fans of the player will know what to expect.

Read more on FIFA:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.