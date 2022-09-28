FIFA 23 Jack Grealish: Rating, stats, price and our verdict
Unsure whether you want Manchester City's Jack Grealish on your squad? We've got the stats.
Jack Grealish's FIFA 23 rating was confirmed by EA Sports earlier this month, along with the stats of many other players, ahead of the game’s release on September 30th. If you’re a fan, you might be curious to see what’s changed since last year’s game.
In the move from FIFA 21 to 22, he received a +4 increase to his overall rating after his controversial move from Aston Villa to Manchester City, making him 84 rated overall. Players were expecting yet another downgrade this year, after a season in which he scored just three goals and three assists.
However, he’s stayed the same - remaining at 84 in FIFA 23. Some of his stats have changed, though, so let’s have a look further.
Jack Grealish FIFA 2023 info
- Positions - LW, LM, CAM
- Club - Manchester City
- Skills - 4
- Weak Foot - 3
- Foot - Right
- Height - 180cm | 5'11"
- Weight - 81
- Attacking Work Rate - High
- Defensive Work Rate - Medium
- Age - 27 years old
- Value - £45,500,000
- Wage - £160,000
Jack Grealish FIFA 2023 stats
- Overall Rating - 84
- Ball Control - 87
- Dribbling - 88
- Acceleration - 79
- Stamina - 80
- Strength - 70
- Balance - 84
- Sprint Speed - 79
- Agility - 85
- Jumping - 32
- Heading - 36
- Shot Power - 76
- Finishing - 76
- Long Shots - 78
- Curve - 78
- Free Kick Accuracy - 74
- Penalties - 58
- Volleys - 72
- GK Positioning - 10
- GK Diving - 11
- GK Handling - 6
- GK Kicking - 11
- GK Reflexes - 13
- Crossing - 80
- Short Pass - 84
- Long Pass - 81
- Aggression - 60
- Reactions - 79
- Att. Position - 81
- Interceptions - 44
- Vision - 86
- Composure - 88
How much is Jack Grealish worth in FIFA 2023?
In FIFA 23's Ultimate team, Jack Grealish will currently cost you 2,700 FIFA coins on PlayStation, Xbox or Google Stadia, while he's going for more like 12,000 on PC.
In Career Mode, the estimated price for Jack Grealish in FIFA 23 is £45,500,000, although you might need to offer more than that in order to win the negotiation. His current wages are £160,000.
Jack Grealish FIFA 23 verdict
So, is he worth it? With an 84 overall rating, you could do a lot worse than having Jack Grealish on your team. And as he hasn’t had an upgrade or a downgrade since last year’s game, fans of the player will know what to expect.
