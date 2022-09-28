Whether you're looking for an RM, LM, RW or LW, there are plenty of options. There are loads of right-wingers and left-wingers who could hold the line in midfield, but who are the absolute top-tier? And who is the fastest?

If you want to add a bit of drama to your FIFA 23 games, you'll want to know who the best wingers are. There’s nothing quite as exciting and pulse-raising as when the ball is near the goal and you have a quick winger in control.

We’ve covered the cheapest players in the game and how to save money by looking for players with contracts almost up, but we thought we’d cover the best of the best here, just in case you have the big bucks to spare!

Who are the fastest wingers in FIFA 23?

Before we dive into the nitty gritty of ratings, let’s have a look at the absolute fastest wingers in FIFA 23. If you’re looking for a player who can dive down the flanks with gusto, it’s the speed you’ll need!

Kylian Mbappé (97 Pace)

(97 Pace) Adama Traoré (96 Pace)

(96 Pace) Vinícius Júnior (95 Pace)

(95 Pace) Daniel James (95 Pace)

(95 Pace) Sheraldo Becker (95 Pace)

(95 Pace) Ismaïla Sarr (94 Pace)

(94 Pace) Kevin Schade (94 Pace)

Best RM in FIFA 23

Neymar Jr - age 30, overall 89, pace 87

- age 30, overall 89, pace 87 Son Heung-min - age 30, overall 89, pace 88

- age 30, overall 89, pace 88 Vinicius Jr - age 22, overall 86, pace 95

- age 22, overall 86, pace 95 Raheem Sterling - age 27, overall 86, pace 90

- age 27, overall 86, pace 90 Phil Foden - age 22, overall 85, pace 82

- age 22, overall 85, pace 82 Serge Gnarby - age 27, overall 85, pace 82

- age 27, overall 85, pace 82 Jack Grealish - age 27, overall 84, pace 76

- age 27, overall 84, pace 76 Oyarzabal - age 25, overall 84, pace 83

- age 25, overall 84, pace 83 Federico Chiesa - age 24, overall 84, pace 91

- age 24, overall 84, pace 91 Luis Diaz - age 25, overall 84, pace 91

- age 25, overall 84, pace 91 Dusan Tadic - age 33, overall 84, pace 68

- age 33, overall 84, pace 68 Eden Hazard - age 31, overall 84, pace 83

Best LM in FIFA 23

Sadio Mané - age 30, overall 89, pace 90

- age 30, overall 89, pace 90 Kingsley Coman - age 26, overall 86, pace 92

- age 26, overall 86, pace 92 Filip Kostic - age 39, overall 85, pace 84

- age 39, overall 85, pace 84 Yannick Carrasco - age 29, overall 85, pace 89

- age 29, overall 85, pace 89 Ivan Perisic - age 33, overall 84, pace 78

- age 33, overall 84, pace 78 Muniain - age 39, overall 84, pace 81

- age 39, overall 84, pace 81 Leroy Sane - age 26, overall 84, pace 88

- age 26, overall 84, pace 88 Arnaut Danjuma - age 25, overall 82, pace 88

- age 25, overall 82, pace 88 Allan Saint-Maximin - age 25, overall 81, pace 90

- age 25, overall 81, pace 90 Vincenzo Grifo - age 29, overall 81, pace 74

Best RW in FIFA 23

Lionel Messi - age 35, overall 91, pace 81

- age 35, overall 91, pace 81 Mohamed Salah - age 30, overall 90, pace 90

- age 30, overall 90, pace 90 Riyad Mahrez - age 31, overall 86, pace 80

- age 31, overall 86, pace 80 Angel Di Maria - age 34, overall 84, pace 79

- age 34, overall 84, pace 79 Raphinha - age 25, overall 83, pace 91

- age 25, overall 83, pace 91 Hakim Ziyech - age 29, overall 83, pace 76

- age 29, overall 83, pace 76 Marco Asensio - age 26, overall 83, pace 82

- age 26, overall 83, pace 82 Ousmane Dembele - age 25, overall 83, pace 93

- age 25, overall 83, pace 93 Antony - age, 22, overall 82, pace 93

- age, 22, overall 82, pace 93 Rafa - age 29, overall 82, pace 91

Best LW in FIFA 23

Neymar Jr - age 30, overall 89, pace 87

- age 30, overall 89, pace 87 Son Heung-min - age 30, overall 89, pace 88

- age 30, overall 89, pace 88 Vinicius Jr - age 22, overall 86, pace 95

- age 22, overall 86, pace 95 Raheem Sterling - age 27, overall 86, pace 90

- age 27, overall 86, pace 90 Phil Foden - age 22, overall 85, pace 82

- age 22, overall 85, pace 82 Jack Grealish - age 27, overall 84, pace 76

- age 27, overall 84, pace 76 Oyarzabal - age 25, overall 84, pace 80

- age 25, overall 84, pace 80 Federico Chiesa - age 24, overall, 84, pace 91

- age 24, overall, 84, pace 91 Luis Diaz - age 25, overall 84, pace 91

- age 25, overall 84, pace 91 Dusan Tadic - age 33, overall 84, pace 68

