As the FIFA 23 release date is inching closer, the complete FIFA 23 soundtrack is yet to be officially revealed, with various leaks suggesting which artists and tracks will be tearing up the menus this year. With this in mind, please be aware that the information below can change.

The FIFA 23 soundtrack is of great importance to many fans, with players wishing to learn the full list of songs and artists in the game before deciding whether to go ahead with their own playlist or not.

Below, you’ll find the complete list of rumoured songs that could be appearing in FIFA 23. The lineup of tracks and artists has not been made official, so we will update this page if anything changes.

FIFA 23 soundtrack leak: Full list of rumoured songs

The full FIFA 23 soundtrack seems to have been leaked ahead of release thanks to EA accidentally releasing the game before it was meant to.

Based on the rumours that spread from that apparent leak, there could be more than 50 tracks in FIFA 23’s soundtrack, including songs from big artists including Gorillaz. The complete FIFA 23 soundtrack appears to look like this:

All I Want – Lane 8 ft Arctic Lake

– Lane 8 ft Arctic Lake All The Highs – San Holo

– San Holo a-okay – blackwave ft. Ahbi The Nomad

– blackwave ft. Ahbi The Nomad Aquamarine – Danger Mouse & Black Thought (ft. Michael Kiwanuka)

– Danger Mouse & Black Thought (ft. Michael Kiwanuka) Baby Queen – Gorillaz

– Gorillaz Beep – M.I.A.

– M.I.A. Behind The Sun – ODESZA

– ODESZA Big Talk – SOFY

– SOFY Bricks in the Wall – Hak Baker

– Hak Baker Can’t Sleep – Venice

– Venice Choose A Life – Wings of Desire

– Wings of Desire Daydreaming – Harry Stone

– Harry Stone Disco Closure – MILKBLOOD

– MILKBLOOD Drive – moa moa

– moa moa FUN – Biig Piig

– Biig Piig Falling Apart – Sea Girls

– Sea Girls Feel It – Crooked Colours

– Crooked Colours Fils de joie – Stromae

– Stromae Finesse – Pheelz ft. BNXN

– Pheelz ft. BNXN Firepit – Phantoms ft. Big Wild

– Phantoms ft. Big Wild First Flight To Mars – Ark Woods

– Ark Woods Forbidden Feelingz – Nia Archives

– Nia Archives forever&more – ROLE MODEL

– ROLE MODEL Hello Alien – Nathan Day

– Nathan Day High Level – James BKS ft. The Big Hash

– James BKS ft. The Big Hash Full Round Table – Chappaqua Wrestling

– Chappaqua Wrestling Hurt Me – Cryalot

– Cryalot Jagna – Alewya

– Alewya Kuzola – PONGO

– PONGO Let Me Be Great – Sampa The Great ft. Angelique Kidjo

– Sampa The Great ft. Angelique Kidjo Lift Off – Labrinth

– Labrinth MIA – SOHN

– SOHN Madan (King) – Bakermat

– Bakermat Made of Gold – Ibeyi ft. Pa Salieu

– Ibeyi ft. Pa Salieu Must Be Love – Tseba ft. Electric Fields

– Tseba ft. Electric Fields Ojitos Lindos – Bad Bunny, Bomba Estereo

– Bad Bunny, Bomba Estereo On Your Own – Hayden James & Cassian ft. Elderbrook

– Hayden James & Cassian ft. Elderbrook Ounana – Bianca Costa

– Bianca Costa Papi Bones – FKA twigs ft. Shygirl

– FKA twigs ft. Shygirl Passed Tense – George FitzGerald ft. Panda Bear

– George FitzGerald ft. Panda Bear Playground – Bru-C

– Bru-C Prettier Than You – Rose Gray

– Rose Gray Rice – Young Fathers

– Young Fathers Rips in Jeans – Niko B

– Niko B SAOKO – ROSALIA

– ROSALIA Sirens – Flume ft. Caroline Polacheck

– Flume ft. Caroline Polacheck Smthng – Muddy Monk

– Muddy Monk So Sick Of Me – Haich Ber Na

– Haich Ber Na Spitting Off the Edge of the World – Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius

– Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius Stuck In The Middle – Greentea Peng

– Greentea Peng TIERRA ZANTA – Trueno, Victor Heredia

– Trueno, Victor Heredia Tenia Razon – Daniela Lalita

– Daniela Lalita Tonight – Phoenix ft. Ezra Koenig

– Phoenix ft. Ezra Koenig Voodoo – Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy

– Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy Walking On Water – The Knocks ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

– The Knocks ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs White City – Willow Kayne

FIFA 23 soundtrack leak: How to listen

As the FIFA 23 soundtrack has leaked and hasn’t been officially confirmed, you can’t listen to an official playlist, but fans have put together a Spotify playlist containing most of the leaked soundtrack. Listen to the leaked FIFA 23 soundtrack below:

Before you get too attached to the songs above, please do remember that these songs have all been leaked and we will update this page if anything changes.

All tracks listed here, though, will be found in the global playlist of the FIFA 23 soundtrack if the leak was correct.

