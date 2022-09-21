The Radio Times logo
We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

FIFA 23 soundtrack speculation: 56 songs rumoured to appear & how to listen

The beautiful soundtrack.

By
Published: Wednesday, 21st September 2022 at 3:59 pm
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1

The FIFA 23 soundtrack is of great importance to many fans, with players wishing to learn the full list of songs and artists in the game before deciding whether to go ahead with their own playlist or not.

Advertisement

As the FIFA 23 release date is inching closer, the complete FIFA 23 soundtrack is yet to be officially revealed, with various leaks suggesting which artists and tracks will be tearing up the menus this year. With this in mind, please be aware that the information below can change.

Below, you’ll find the complete list of rumoured songs that could be appearing in FIFA 23. The lineup of tracks and artists has not been made official, so we will update this page if anything changes.

FIFA 23 soundtrack leak: Full list of rumoured songs

The full FIFA 23 soundtrack seems to have been leaked ahead of release thanks to EA accidentally releasing the game before it was meant to.

Based on the rumours that spread from that apparent leak, there could be more than 50 tracks in FIFA 23’s soundtrack, including songs from big artists including Gorillaz. The complete FIFA 23 soundtrack appears to look like this:

  • All I Want – Lane 8 ft Arctic Lake
  • All The Highs – San Holo
  • a-okay – blackwave ft. Ahbi The Nomad
  • Aquamarine – Danger Mouse & Black Thought (ft. Michael Kiwanuka)
  • Baby Queen – Gorillaz
  • Beep – M.I.A.
  • Behind The Sun – ODESZA
  • Big Talk – SOFY
  • Bricks in the Wall – Hak Baker
  • Can’t Sleep – Venice
  • Choose A Life – Wings of Desire
  • Daydreaming – Harry Stone
  • Disco Closure – MILKBLOOD
  • Drive – moa moa
  • FUN – Biig Piig
  • Falling Apart – Sea Girls
  • Feel It – Crooked Colours
  • Fils de joie – Stromae
  • Finesse – Pheelz ft. BNXN
  • Firepit – Phantoms ft. Big Wild
  • First Flight To Mars – Ark Woods
  • Forbidden Feelingz – Nia Archives
  • forever&more – ROLE MODEL
  • Hello Alien – Nathan Day
  • High Level – James BKS ft. The Big Hash
  • Full Round Table – Chappaqua Wrestling
  • Hurt Me – Cryalot
  • Jagna – Alewya
  • Kuzola – PONGO
  • Let Me Be Great – Sampa The Great ft. Angelique Kidjo
  • Lift Off – Labrinth
  • MIA – SOHN
  • Madan (King) – Bakermat
  • Made of Gold – Ibeyi ft. Pa Salieu
  • Must Be Love – Tseba ft. Electric Fields
  • Ojitos Lindos – Bad Bunny, Bomba Estereo
  • On Your Own – Hayden James & Cassian ft. Elderbrook
  • Ounana – Bianca Costa
  • Papi Bones – FKA twigs ft. Shygirl
  • Passed Tense – George FitzGerald ft. Panda Bear
  • Playground – Bru-C
  • Prettier Than You – Rose Gray
  • Rice – Young Fathers
  • Rips in Jeans – Niko B
  • SAOKO – ROSALIA
  • Sirens – Flume ft. Caroline Polacheck
  • Smthng – Muddy Monk
  • So Sick Of Me – Haich Ber Na
  • Spitting Off the Edge of the World – Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius
  • Stuck In The Middle – Greentea Peng
  • TIERRA ZANTA – Trueno, Victor Heredia
  • Tenia Razon – Daniela Lalita
  • Tonight – Phoenix ft. Ezra Koenig
  • Voodoo – Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy
  • Walking On Water – The Knocks ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
  • White City – Willow Kayne

FIFA 23 soundtrack leak: How to listen

As the FIFA 23 soundtrack has leaked and hasn’t been officially confirmed, you can’t listen to an official playlist, but fans have put together a Spotify playlist containing most of the leaked soundtrack. Listen to the leaked FIFA 23 soundtrack below:

Before you get too attached to the songs above, please do remember that these songs have all been leaked and we will update this page if anything changes.

All tracks listed here, though, will be found in the global playlist of the FIFA 23 soundtrack if the leak was correct.

Read more on FIFA:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content