FIFA 23 soundtrack speculation: 56 songs rumoured to appear & how to listen
The beautiful soundtrack.
The FIFA 23 soundtrack is of great importance to many fans, with players wishing to learn the full list of songs and artists in the game before deciding whether to go ahead with their own playlist or not.
As the FIFA 23 release date is inching closer, the complete FIFA 23 soundtrack is yet to be officially revealed, with various leaks suggesting which artists and tracks will be tearing up the menus this year. With this in mind, please be aware that the information below can change.
Below, you’ll find the complete list of rumoured songs that could be appearing in FIFA 23. The lineup of tracks and artists has not been made official, so we will update this page if anything changes.
FIFA 23 soundtrack leak: Full list of rumoured songs
The full FIFA 23 soundtrack seems to have been leaked ahead of release thanks to EA accidentally releasing the game before it was meant to.
Based on the rumours that spread from that apparent leak, there could be more than 50 tracks in FIFA 23’s soundtrack, including songs from big artists including Gorillaz. The complete FIFA 23 soundtrack appears to look like this:
- All I Want – Lane 8 ft Arctic Lake
- All The Highs – San Holo
- a-okay – blackwave ft. Ahbi The Nomad
- Aquamarine – Danger Mouse & Black Thought (ft. Michael Kiwanuka)
- Baby Queen – Gorillaz
- Beep – M.I.A.
- Behind The Sun – ODESZA
- Big Talk – SOFY
- Bricks in the Wall – Hak Baker
- Can’t Sleep – Venice
- Choose A Life – Wings of Desire
- Daydreaming – Harry Stone
- Disco Closure – MILKBLOOD
- Drive – moa moa
- FUN – Biig Piig
- Falling Apart – Sea Girls
- Feel It – Crooked Colours
- Fils de joie – Stromae
- Finesse – Pheelz ft. BNXN
- Firepit – Phantoms ft. Big Wild
- First Flight To Mars – Ark Woods
- Forbidden Feelingz – Nia Archives
- forever&more – ROLE MODEL
- Hello Alien – Nathan Day
- High Level – James BKS ft. The Big Hash
- Full Round Table – Chappaqua Wrestling
- Hurt Me – Cryalot
- Jagna – Alewya
- Kuzola – PONGO
- Let Me Be Great – Sampa The Great ft. Angelique Kidjo
- Lift Off – Labrinth
- MIA – SOHN
- Madan (King) – Bakermat
- Made of Gold – Ibeyi ft. Pa Salieu
- Must Be Love – Tseba ft. Electric Fields
- Ojitos Lindos – Bad Bunny, Bomba Estereo
- On Your Own – Hayden James & Cassian ft. Elderbrook
- Ounana – Bianca Costa
- Papi Bones – FKA twigs ft. Shygirl
- Passed Tense – George FitzGerald ft. Panda Bear
- Playground – Bru-C
- Prettier Than You – Rose Gray
- Rice – Young Fathers
- Rips in Jeans – Niko B
- SAOKO – ROSALIA
- Sirens – Flume ft. Caroline Polacheck
- Smthng – Muddy Monk
- So Sick Of Me – Haich Ber Na
- Spitting Off the Edge of the World – Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius
- Stuck In The Middle – Greentea Peng
- TIERRA ZANTA – Trueno, Victor Heredia
- Tenia Razon – Daniela Lalita
- Tonight – Phoenix ft. Ezra Koenig
- Voodoo – Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy
- Walking On Water – The Knocks ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- White City – Willow Kayne
Latest deals
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
FIFA 23 soundtrack leak: How to listen
As the FIFA 23 soundtrack has leaked and hasn’t been officially confirmed, you can’t listen to an official playlist, but fans have put together a Spotify playlist containing most of the leaked soundtrack. Listen to the leaked FIFA 23 soundtrack below:
Before you get too attached to the songs above, please do remember that these songs have all been leaked and we will update this page if anything changes.
All tracks listed here, though, will be found in the global playlist of the FIFA 23 soundtrack if the leak was correct.
Read more on FIFA:
- FIFA soundtrack - every song from every game
- FIFA 23 ratings - the best players revealed
- FIFA 23 price - how much does it cost?
- FIFA 23 web app - when it drops
- FIFA 23 early access - how to get it
- FIFA 23 crossplay - new feature explained
- FIFA 23 Ted Lasso - read the surprising news
- FIFA 23 Heroes and Icons - all FUT World Cup cards
- EA Sports FC - what do we know about the reboot?
- FIFA 22 formations and tactics - tips from a pro player
- FIFA 22 cheap players - find a bargain in Career Mode
- FIFA 22 young players - the best wonderkids to sign
- FIFA 22 Career Mode teams - the best and worst clubs
- FIFA 22 goalkeepers - the best shot-stoppers in the game
- FIFA 22 defenders - best RB, LB, CB, RWB and LWB
- FIFA 22 midfielders - best CM, CDM and CAM
- FIFA 22 wingers - best LM, RM, LW and RW
- FIFA 22 strikers - best and fastest ST and CF
- FIFA 22 review - a giant leap for realism, but some things never change
Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.