Fans have been hoping that EA will add crossplay to FIFA for years, allowing players to match up and play together regardless of which console or system they're playing on. And now, steps in that direction are finally being taken.

With the FIFA 23 release date having been confirmed, EA Sports is lifting the lid on what the game will entail, and the topic of FIFA 23 crossplay has reared its head again.

So, what's the deal with FIFA 23 crossplay? Keep on reading and we'll take you through all of the essential details regarding online multiplayer across the console war divide.

Is FIFA 23 crossplay?

Yes, FIFA 23 will support crossplay for the first time in the football franchise's history.

There are a couple of bits of small print to be aware of here, though: crossplay will only work in FIFA 23's one-versus-one modes, and it will only connect players on the same generation of systems. We've got more details on all that below.

Is FIFA 23 cross-gen?

This one's a no. FIFA 23 will not support cross-gen play, with players only being able to link up with other systems within the same generation as their machine of choice.

Basically, if you're playing FIFA 23 on PS4, you'll be able to play with gamers that are playing on Xbox One, and vice versa.

Meanwhile, players on PS5 will be able to play with other next-gen adopters on Xbox Series X/S. PC and Google Stadia players will connect to the next-gen pool, as well.

Which modes can use crossplay in FIFA 23?

Here's another important detail: crossplay will only be available in FIFA 23's one-versus-one modes.

EA has confirmed on its official website that FIFA 23 crossplay will be available in these modes: "FUT Division Rivals (except Co-Op), FUT Champions, FUT Ultimate Online Draft, FUT Online Friendlies (except Co-Op), FUT Play a Friend, Online Friendlies, Online Seasons (except Co-Op Seasons) and the Virtual Bundesliga competitive game mode that is available to players based in Germany."

Why doesn't Pro Clubs have crossplay in FIFA 23?

FIFA 23's Pro Clubs mode will not support crossplay. We imagine it would be quite hard to implement in that mode, where 22 players take to the same pitch at one time.

Explaining the reasoning behind this omission, EA said on its site: "We want to ensure our product innovation is delivered at quality, and because of the technical intricacies of implementing cross-play, modes that pair players together such as Pro Clubs will not feature cross-play at this time."

This caused a bit a stir among fans, with EA reacting like so: "We see our community's feedback, and any potential cross-play updates, changes, and adjustments will be shared on @EAFIFADirect as they become available."

And that's your lot! If EA does announce any further crossplay details, we'll be sure to update this page.

