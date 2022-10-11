For those unfamiliar with FUT, it’s the game mode within FIFA which allows players to build and manage their own club using any of the football stars and managers available within the game.

With FIFA 23 now firmly in our hands, many of us will be taking on squad-building challenges (SBCs) in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) using players and managers from the game.

SBCs allow players to earn speciality cards for their ultimate team - but it’s a process that can end up being pricey. However, an easy way to boost your team rating without breaking your metaphorical FIFA bank is to focus on the cheapest players at 84, 85 and 86 overall ratings.

Don’t worry, we know that finding the cheapest FIFA 23 players to complete your SBCs with can be complicated as they vary so greatly, so scroll on to see our comprehensive guide to FIFA 23's cheapest (and best) 84, 85 and 86-rated players for FUT.

Futbin compiles the latest up to date market data for FIFA 23. We’ve had a look and here are your best options to save cash and complete your SBCs at the time of writing (the market fluctuates!).

Cheapest 84 rated players in FIFA 23

Tadić - Left Wing - 2K

- Left Wing - 2K Partey - Centre Defence Midfield - 2.1K

- Centre Defence Midfield - 2.1K Ndidi - Centre Defence Midfield - 2.1K

- Centre Defence Midfield - 2.1K Pellegrini - Centre Attack Midfield - 2.1K

- Centre Attack Midfield - 2.1K Oyarzabal - Left Wing - 2.1K

- Left Wing - 2.1K Perišić - Left Midfield - 2.1K

- Left Midfield - 2.1K Bastoni - Centre Back - 2.1K

- Centre Back - 2.1K Hazard - Left Wing - 2.2K

- Left Wing - 2.2K Grealish - Left Wing - 2.2K

- Left Wing - 2.2K Çalhanoğlu - Centre Midfield - 2.2K

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Cheapest 85 rated players in FIFA 23

Gnabry - Right Midfield - 8.8K

- Right Midfield - 8.8K Gündogan - Centre Midfield - 8.8K

- Centre Midfield - 8.8K Gulácsi - Goalkeeper - 8.8K

- Goalkeeper - 8.8K Reus - Centre Attack Midfield - 8.8K

- Centre Attack Midfield - 8.8K Jorginho - Centre Midfield - 8.9K

- Centre Midfield - 8.9K Gerard Moreno - Striker - 8.9K

- Striker - 8.9K Vardy - Striker - 8.9K

- Striker - 8.9K Carrasco - Left Midfield - 8.9K

- Left Midfield - 8.9K Acuña - Left Back - 8.9K

- Left Back - 8.9K Kostić - Left Midfield - 9K

Cheapest 86 rated players in FIFA 23

Silva - Centre Back - 17.5K

- Centre Back - 17.5K Laporte - Centre Back -17.75K

- Centre Back -17.75K Mendy - Goalkeeper - 18K

- Goalkeeper - 18K Mahrez - Right Wing -18K

- Right Wing -18K Lukaku - Striker - 18K

- Striker - 18K Škriniar - Centre Back - 18.25K

- Centre Back - 18.25K Martínez - Striker - 18.25K

- Striker - 18.25K Szczesny - Goalkeeper - 18.25K

- Goalkeeper - 18.25K Milinkovic-Savic - Centre Midfield - 18.25K

- Centre Midfield - 18.25K Thiago - Centre Midfield - 18.25K

Read more on FIFA:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.