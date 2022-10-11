FIFA 23's cheapest 84, 85 and 86-rated players for FUT
Don't break the metaphorical bank while trying to complete SBCs on FUT - here are the cheapest players you can bag.
With FIFA 23 now firmly in our hands, many of us will be taking on squad-building challenges (SBCs) in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) using players and managers from the game.
For those unfamiliar with FUT, it’s the game mode within FIFA which allows players to build and manage their own club using any of the football stars and managers available within the game.
SBCs allow players to earn speciality cards for their ultimate team - but it’s a process that can end up being pricey. However, an easy way to boost your team rating without breaking your metaphorical FIFA bank is to focus on the cheapest players at 84, 85 and 86 overall ratings.
Don’t worry, we know that finding the cheapest FIFA 23 players to complete your SBCs with can be complicated as they vary so greatly, so scroll on to see our comprehensive guide to FIFA 23's cheapest (and best) 84, 85 and 86-rated players for FUT.
Futbin compiles the latest up to date market data for FIFA 23. We’ve had a look and here are your best options to save cash and complete your SBCs at the time of writing (the market fluctuates!).
Cheapest 84 rated players in FIFA 23
- Tadić - Left Wing - 2K
- Partey - Centre Defence Midfield - 2.1K
- Ndidi - Centre Defence Midfield - 2.1K
- Pellegrini - Centre Attack Midfield - 2.1K
- Oyarzabal - Left Wing - 2.1K
- Perišić - Left Midfield - 2.1K
- Bastoni - Centre Back - 2.1K
- Hazard - Left Wing - 2.2K
- Grealish - Left Wing - 2.2K
- Çalhanoğlu - Centre Midfield - 2.2K
Cheapest 85 rated players in FIFA 23
- Gnabry - Right Midfield - 8.8K
- Gündogan - Centre Midfield - 8.8K
- Gulácsi - Goalkeeper - 8.8K
- Reus - Centre Attack Midfield - 8.8K
- Jorginho - Centre Midfield - 8.9K
- Gerard Moreno - Striker - 8.9K
- Vardy - Striker - 8.9K
- Carrasco - Left Midfield - 8.9K
- Acuña - Left Back - 8.9K
- Kostić - Left Midfield - 9K
Cheapest 86 rated players in FIFA 23
- Silva - Centre Back - 17.5K
- Laporte - Centre Back -17.75K
- Mendy - Goalkeeper - 18K
- Mahrez - Right Wing -18K
- Lukaku - Striker - 18K
- Škriniar - Centre Back - 18.25K
- Martínez - Striker - 18.25K
- Szczesny - Goalkeeper - 18.25K
- Milinkovic-Savic - Centre Midfield - 18.25K
- Thiago - Centre Midfield - 18.25K
