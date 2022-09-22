Stumbling across a ‘wonderkid’ in FIFA 23 will be tricky, so it’s good to have an idea of a number of young players with good stats to begin with as well as the potential to dramatically improve. Your Career Mode team will thank you for any wonderkid you add to your squad, even if it is worth pointing out that some of these best young players won’t come cheap.

As you improve your team in FIFA 23 Career Mode, you’ll want to keep an eye out for young players with high potential ceilings. There are tonnes of young players to keep track of in FIFA 23 for Career Mode and to use in FUT Squad Building Challenges, but we’d argue that we’ve found the cream of the crop.

If you’re looking to add the best FIFA 23 wonderkids to your squads, keep on reading and we’ll let you in on the best youth prospects in the game in all positions.

Best young strikers in FIFA 23

Grabbing goals is always an, ahem, goal in FIFA games and these best young strikers/wingers in FIFA 23 should sort you out in Career Mode and FUT for a long time yet:

Rodrygo - Overall 81, RW, age 21

- Overall 81, RW, age 21 Ansu Fati - Overall 79, LW, age 19

- Overall 79, LW, age 19 Dusan Vlahovic - Overall 84, ST, age 22

- Overall 84, ST, age 22 Rafael Leao - Overall 84, LW, age 23

- Overall 84, LW, age 23 Joao Felix - Overall 84, CF, age 22

- Overall 84, CF, age 22 Vinicius Jr. - Overall 86, LW, age 22

- Overall 86, LW, age 22 Erling Haaland - Overall 88, ST, age 22

Best young midfielders in FIFA 23

Some young guns in midfield will add energy in the middle of the park and, hopefully, some good passing play for years in Career Mode. Here are the best young midfielders in FIFA 23:

Pedri - Overall 85, CM, age 20

- Overall 85, CM, age 20 Jude Bellingham - Overall 84, CM, age 19

- Overall 84, CM, age 19 Florian Wirtz - Overall 82, CAM, age 19

- Overall 82, CAM, age 19 Bukayo Saka - Overall 82, RM, age 21

- Overall 82, RM, age 21 Jamal Musiala - Overall 81, CM, age 19

- Overall 81, CM, age 19 Gavi - Overall 79, CM, age 18

- Overall 79, CM, age 18 Yeremy Pino - Overall 79, RM, age 19

Best young defenders in FIFA 23

The best young defenders in FIFA 23 will have you keeping goals out of your team for (digital) years to come, only getting better as time goes on. These are the best young defenders in the game:

Goncalo Inacio - Overall 79, CB, age 21

- Overall 79, CB, age 21 Jeremie Frimpong - Overall 80, RB, age 21

- Overall 80, RB, age 21 William Saliba - Overall 80, CB, age 21

- Overall 80, CB, age 21 Jurrien Timber - Overall 80, CB, age 21

- Overall 80, CB, age 21 Nuno Mendes - Overall 80, LB, age 20

- Overall 80, LB, age 20 Josko Gvardiol - Overall 81, CB, age 20

- Overall 81, CB, age 20 Alphonso Davies - Overall 84, LB, age 21

Best young goalkeepers in FIFA 23

In a Career Mode, it’s best to stick someone young between the sticks as it is the easiest position to maximise potential due to the player being picked in every match. Think what Leeds is doing with Illan Meslier in real life and you get the idea. Here are the best young goalkeepers in FIFA 23:

Gavin Bazunu - Overall 70, age 20

- Overall 70, age 20 Gianluigi Donnarumma - Overall 88, potential OVR 92, age 23

- Overall 88, potential OVR 92, age 23 Alban Lafont - Overall 80, age 23

- Overall 80, age 23 Luis Maximiano - Overall 78, age 23

- Overall 78, age 23 Diogo Costa - Overall 79, age 23

- Overall 79, age 23 Giorgi Mamardashvili - Overall 77, age 22

- Overall 77, age 22 Illan Meslier - Overall 77, age 22

Best young players in FIFA 23 overall

These are the best young players in FIFA 23 with the highest overall ratings aged 21 and under. Wonderkids who have already proved themselves among the very best that you’ll definitely want in your team. A warning: these players will prove very costly in Career Mode:

Pedri - Overall 85, CM, age 20

- Overall 85, CM, age 20 Jude Bellingham - Overall 84, CM, age 19

- Overall 84, CM, age 19 Florian Wirtz - Overall 82, CAM, age 19

- Overall 82, CAM, age 19 Bukayo Saka - Overall 82, RM, age 21

- Overall 82, RM, age 21 Jamal Musiala - Overall 81, CM, age 19

- Overall 81, CM, age 19 Josko Gvardiol - Overall 81, CB, age 20

Best young players in FIFA 23 with highest potential: Hidden gems

You likely won’t have heard of these players but get them into your team if you’re playing as a lower division side in Career Mode and you can thank us later:

Guillaume Restes - Overall 58, GK, potential OVR 81, age 17

- Overall 58, GK, potential OVR 81, age 17 Darko Gyabi - Overall 57, CM, potential OVR 80, age 18

- Overall 57, CM, potential OVR 80, age 18 Ben Chrisene - Overall 58, LB, potential OVR 81, age 18

- Overall 58, LB, potential OVR 81, age 18 Ashley Phillips - Overall 59, CB, potential OVR 82, age 17

- Overall 59, CB, potential OVR 82, age 17 Alfie Devine - Overall 60, CAM, potential OVR 83, age 18

- Overall 60, CAM, potential OVR 83, age 18 Fabio Chiarodia - Overall 60, CB, potential OVR 83, age 17

- Overall 60, CB, potential OVR 83, age 17 Christian Riquelme - Overall 60, LB, potential OVR 83, age 18

- Overall 60, LB, potential OVR 83, age 18 Laurin Ulrich - Overall 60, CM, potential OVR 83, age 17

- Overall 60, CM, potential OVR 83, age 17 Luke Harris - Overall 61, CAM, potential OVR 84, age 17

There you have it. All of the best young players in FIFA 23. Sign any of these lot up and you’re sure to have a team of world beaters in Career Mode after a couple of seasons. Now get out there and get signing.

