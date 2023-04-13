Unsurprisingly however, most people by now will have migrated to the latest FIFA as it has the most up-to-date features and fixtures, but is that enough to justify FIFA's historically high pricing?

Released on September 27 2022, EA Sports' FIFA 2023 – the final title affiliated with the governing body – brought in new features such as HyperMotion 2, women's club football and, perhaps most amusingly, Ted Lasso's AFC Richmond, but overall was pretty light on new content. Perhaps an indication of EA having already moved on to its next big thing?

We could hardly blame you if you didn't want to pay full whack for it and so the question remains, when will FIFA 2023 be coming to Xbox Game Pass?

When will FIFA 2023 come to Xbox Game Pass?

EA has a very close partnership with Microsoft and their Xbox Game Pass service, with EA Play integrated into Game Pass itself as an add-on. However, as it currently stands, FIFA 2023 is not available on Game Pass with the only subscription based access being through EA Play Pro.

Fear not, however, as we may not have much longer to wait! Historically, both FIFA 21 and FIFA 22 have become available through Game Pass some time after their initial release.

FIFA 21 came out on 14th August 2020 and didn't became available on Game Pass until 6th May 2021, making it nine months after release.

Similarly, FIFA 22 kicked off on 27th September 2021 and later stepped onto the Game Pass pitch on 23rd June 2022, another nine months later.

With FIFA 23 releasing exactly a year after FIFA 22, on 27th September 2022, our best guess is that FIFA 23 will come to Game Pass in or around June 2023.

What is next for the FIFA Franchise?

As we mentioned earlier, this will be the last title that EA and FIFA work together on. Going forward, EA will be releasing EA Sports FC with the same development team responsible for FIFA 23 and FIFA lending its licences to potentially multiple developers. Below you can find all we know on the situation going forward with EA Sports FC.

It'll be interesting to see what this shift means for football games on Xbox Game Pass. Hopefully, EA will continue to support the service, but who knows what FIFA and its mysterious new partners will do in terms of subscriptions. We'll be sure to update you when we find out!

