EA Sports reveals logo for its FIFA killer, EA Sports FC
Show some respect to "the iconic shape of triangles".
EA Sports has revealed the logo and "brand identity" for EA Sports FC, the new football gaming franchise that will replace its annual FIFA games later this year.
Fans of footy simulators already knew this change was coming, with it being announced in advance that FIFA 23 will be the last FIFA game made by EA. The developers of FIFA 23 will be working next on EA Sports FC, instead of FIFA 24.
Meanwhile, the real-life FIFA organisation, the governing body of world football, is said to be looking for new partners to make games with the FIFA name in the title. That's right, folks, it could get a bit confusing on shop shelves this autumn.
And now, looking to get its new brand out and about ahead of time, EA Sports has revealed the official logo for EA Sports FC. You can take a look at it below:
The official press bumf tells us: "The brand takes inspiration from the iconic shape of triangles in football culture, and it is set to revolutionise the world of football."
But why is this logo being revealed now? Well, according to EA, "Over the coming days, the EA SPORTS FC brand will debut in more than 100 matches across the biggest leagues in the world.
"Football fans will see the new brand identity in the wild for the first time through EA SPORTS partners, including the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, WSL, NWSL, CONMEBOL and more."
EA's Nick Wlodyka said on the matter: "This is where the story of EA Sports FC begins. We’re building on 30 years of leadership and history creating experiences that bring the global football community together, and continuing to take it into a fan-first future".
He added: "EA Sports FC will be a symbol for the sport, a symbol of innovation and change, and we’re energised to show our fans more about the future in July." So you can expect to learn more about gameplay and beyond in the summer!
Until then, the Tweet above shows you a little bit of how this design came together, seeming to sprout from the triangular icons that have long levitated above the heads of virtual footballers.
In the months ahead, as EA rolls out EA Sports FC and the real-life FIFA preps its rival outfit, we'll be sure to keep on bringing you the latest news as it happens. Which football game will be the best? We look forward to finding out.
