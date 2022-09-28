It’s unlikely that you’ll get the best of the best because, well, those prodigies aren’t going to be affordable. But if you’re smart with spending, and know who to buy for cheap, your squad won’t be looking too shabby.

It’s likely that you’re struggling for money in FIFA 23 ’s Career Mode. Well, if it were easy there would be no challenge and it wouldn’t be fun. But we’re here to provide a few hints. The best cheap players are who you want. From affordable newbie players to those with contract expiry dates in 2023.

While it’s not as important as your real-life budget, living on a shoestring in FIFA’s career mode might be good prep for sensible training in reality. Either way, keep reading to see which decent players you’ll be able to scoop up for a decent price (and train yourself for looking for bargains irl).

FIFA 23 best free agents in Career Mode: Contract expiry players in 2023

As we’ve already mentioned, one of the most effective career mode hacks is to look for players whose contracts are ending in 2023. These soon-to-be free agents are looking for a home, and you’d be stupid not to give them one if you’re strapped for cash. And make sure you get in there quick before another club swoops in.

To save you some time, we’ve listed the best ranked free agent players below:

Lionel Messi - RW, ST, CF, age 36, overall 91, potential 92

- RW, ST, CF, age 36, overall 91, potential 92 Jan Oblak - GK, age 29, overall 89, potential 92

- GK, age 29, overall 89, potential 92 Cristiano Ronaldo - ST, LW, age 36, overall 90, predicted 90

- ST, LW, age 36, overall 90, predicted 90 N’Golo Kanté - CDM, CM, age 29, overall 89, potential 89

- CDM, CM, age 29, overall 89, potential 89 Mohamed Salah - RW, age 30, overall 90, potential 90

- RW, age 30, overall 90, potential 90 Karim Benzema - CF, ST, age 34, overall 91, potential 91

- CF, ST, age 34, overall 91, potential 91 Milan Škriniar - CB, age 27, overall 86, potential 88

- CB, age 27, overall 86, potential 88 Marcus Rashford - LM, ST, age 24, overall 85, potential 89

- LM, ST, age 24, overall 85, potential 89 Memphis Depay - CF, LW, CAM, age 28, overall 85, potential 86

- CF, LW, CAM, age 28, overall 85, potential 86 Roberto Firmino - CF, age 30, overall 85, potential 85

FIFA 23 best cheap young strikers

Another means of getting the best team at the lowest price (if you don’t fancy swooping up those with a contract ending soon) is to look for the cheapest young players - cheap only because they haven’t reached their potential yet. We’ll start with the strikers, then go through the other positions:

Dane Scarlett - ST, age 18, overall 64, potential 85

- ST, age 18, overall 64, potential 85 Rodrigo Ribeiro - ST, age 17, overall 64, potential 84

- ST, age 17, overall 64, potential 84 Liam Delap - ST, age 19, overall 66, potential 84

- ST, age 19, overall 66, potential 84 Jovanny Bolivar - ST, age 20, overall 67, potential 84

- ST, age 20, overall 67, potential 84 Kayky - RW, age 19, overall 66, potential 86

- RW, age 19, overall 66, potential 86 Cole Palmer - RW, age 20, overall 67, potential 85

- RW, age 20, overall 67, potential 85 Luca Oyen - LW, age 19, overall 67, potential 85

- LW, age 19, overall 67, potential 85 Stipe Biuk - LW, age 19, overall 69, potential 85

FIFA 23 best cheap young midfielders

Carney Chukwuemeka - CM, age 18, overall 64, potential 86

- CM, age 18, overall 64, potential 86 Charlie Patino - CM, age 18, overall 65, potential 85

- CM, age 18, overall 65, potential 85 Elliot Anderson - CM, age 19, overall 67, potential 85

- CM, age 19, overall 67, potential 85 Edouard Michut - CM, age 19, overall 66, potential 84

- CM, age 19, overall 66, potential 84 Eric Martel - CDM, age 20, overall 67, potential 84

- CDM, age 20, overall 67, potential 84 Romeo Lavia - CDM, age 18, overall 62, potential 83

- CDM, age 18, overall 62, potential 83 Hannibal Mejbri - CAM, age 19, overall 64, potential 84

- CAM, age 19, overall 64, potential 84 Alex Scott - CAM, age 19, overall 69, potential 87

- CAM, age 19, overall 69, potential 87 Alan Virginius - RM, age 19, overall 67, potential 84

- RM, age 19, overall 67, potential 84 Diallo Amad Traore - RM, age 20, overall 69, potential 85

- RM, age 20, overall 69, potential 85 Rodrigo Gome - LM, age 19, overall 67, potential 85

LM, age 19, overall 67, potential 85 Jayden Braaf - LM, age 20, overall 64, potential 82

FIFA 23 best cheap young defenders

Leonidas Stergiou - CB, age 20, overall 67, potential 84

- CB, age 20, overall 67, potential 84 Jarrad Branthwaite - CB, age 20, overall 68, potential 84

- CB, age 20, overall 68, potential 84 Micky van de Ven - CB, age 21, overall 69, potential 84

- CB, age 21, overall 69, potential 84 Levi Colwill - CB, age 19, overall 70, potential 84

- CB, age 19, overall 70, potential 84 Goncalo Esteves - RB, age 18, overall 70, potential 83

- RB, age 18, overall 70, potential 83 Owen Gene - RB, age 19, overall 62, potential 82

- RB, age 19, overall 62, potential 82 Quentin Merlin - LB, age 20, overall 70, potential 84

- LB, age 20, overall 70, potential 84 Julian Aude - LB, age 19, overall 67, potential 83

FIFA 23 best cheap young goalkeepers

Gavin Bazunu - GK, age 20, overall 70, potential 85

- GK, age 20, overall 70, potential 85 Maarten Vandevoordt - GK, age 20, overall 70, potential 84

