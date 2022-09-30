FIFA 23 defenders: Best LB, RB, CB, LWB and RWB in Career Mode & FUT
If you're looking for a wing-back or a centre-back in FIFA 23 Career Mode, look no further!
It’s the same with any team-based video game, from RPGs to shooters - you won’t get anywhere if you only focus on attack. If you leave yourself open, you’re vulnerable to whatever the opponent will throw at you. Come to think of it, this is a good philosophy for solo ventures, too.
Whatever you’re looking for in FIFA 23 to bolster your back line - LB, RB, CB, LWB or RWB - we’ve compiled them all here, to save you scouring the globe when you could be getting on with a match.
We’ve written about the best strikers and the best goalies, but if you want a team that holds itself together, you’ll need a good defence at the back of the field. Keep reading to find out where to find the best of the best! (Bear in mind that this is the creme de la creme. We’ve written about which FIFA 23 players to use on a budget here).
Best LB in FIFA 23
- Joao Cancelo (88)
- Andrew Robertson (87)
- Theo Hernandez (85)
- Jordi Alba (85)
- Marcos Acuna (85)
- Alphonso Davies (84)
- Ferland Mendy (83)
- Angelino (83)
- Robin Gosens (82)
- Yuri Berchiche (82)
Best RB in FIFA 23
- Trent Alexander-Arnold (87)
- Kyle Walker (85)
- Achraf Hakimi (84)
- Carvajal (84)
- Kieran Trippier (84)
- Juan Cuadrado (83)
- Ricardo Pereira (83)
- Jesus Navas (83)
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo (82)
- Noussair Mazraoui (82)
Best CB in FIFA 23
- Virgil Van Dijk (90)
- Marquinhos (88)
- Ruben Dias (88)
- Antonio Rudiger (87)
- Kalidou Koulibaly (87)
- Aymeric Laporte (86)
- Thiago Silva (86)
- David Alaba (86)
- Milan Skriniar (86)
- Niklas Sule (85)
Best LWB in FIFA 23
- Angelino (83)
- Robin Gosens (82)
- Leonardo Spinazzola (82)
- Ben Chilwell (82)
- David Raum (81)
- Reguilon (80)
- Davide Zappacosta (79)
- Jonny (79)
- Federico Dimarco (78)
- Iago (77)
Best RWB in FIFA 23
- Reece James (84)
- Denzel Dumfries (82)
- Pedro Porro (81)
- Rick Karsdorp (80)
- Hans Hateboer (80)
- Jonathan Clauss (80)
- Matteo Darmian (80)
- Nordi Mukiele (79)
- Marco Davide Faraoni (78)
- Nahuel Molina (78)
