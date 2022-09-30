Whatever you’re looking for in FIFA 23 to bolster your back line - LB, RB, CB, LWB or RWB - we’ve compiled them all here, to save you scouring the globe when you could be getting on with a match.

It’s the same with any team-based video game, from RPGs to shooters - you won’t get anywhere if you only focus on attack. If you leave yourself open, you’re vulnerable to whatever the opponent will throw at you. Come to think of it, this is a good philosophy for solo ventures, too.

We’ve written about the best strikers and the best goalies, but if you want a team that holds itself together, you’ll need a good defence at the back of the field. Keep reading to find out where to find the best of the best! (Bear in mind that this is the creme de la creme. We’ve written about which FIFA 23 players to use on a budget here).

Best LB in FIFA 23

Joao Cancelo (88)

(88) Andrew Robertson (87)

(87) Theo Hernandez (85)

(85) Jordi Alba (85)

(85) Marcos Acuna (85)

(85) Alphonso Davies (84)

(84) Ferland Mendy (83)

(83) Angelino (83)

(83) Robin Gosens (82)

(82) Yuri Berchiche (82)

Best RB in FIFA 23

Trent Alexander-Arnold (87)

(87) Kyle Walker (85)

(85) Achraf Hakimi (84)

(84) Carvajal (84)

(84) Kieran Trippier (84)

(84) Juan Cuadrado (83)

(83) Ricardo Pereira (83)

(83) Jesus Navas (83)

(83) Giovanni Di Lorenzo (82)

(82) Noussair Mazraoui (82)

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Best CB in FIFA 23

Virgil Van Dijk (90)

(90) Marquinhos (88)

(88) Ruben Dias (88)

(88) Antonio Rudiger (87)

(87) Kalidou Koulibaly (87)

(87) Aymeric Laporte (86)

(86) Thiago Silva (86)

(86) David Alaba (86)

(86) Milan Skriniar (86)

(86) Niklas Sule (85)

Best LWB in FIFA 23

Angelino (83)

(83) Robin Gosens (82)

(82) Leonardo Spinazzola (82)

(82) Ben Chilwell (82)

(82) David Raum (81)

(81) Reguilon (80)

(80) Davide Zappacosta (79)

(79) Jonny (79)

(79) Federico Dimarco (78)

(78) Iago (77)

Best RWB in FIFA 23

Reece James (84)

(84) Denzel Dumfries (82)

(82) Pedro Porro (81)

(81) Rick Karsdorp (80)

(80) Hans Hateboer (80)

(80) Jonathan Clauss (80)

(80) Matteo Darmian (80)

(80) Nordi Mukiele (79)

(79) Marco Davide Faraoni (78)

(78) Nahuel Molina (78)

Read more on FIFA:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.