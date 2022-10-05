Madfut 23 release date confirmed & private beta explained

Of course, in a similar fashion to Madfut 22, this year's Madfut 23 is poised to be a fun companion for FIFA Ultimate Team.

The day has finally come, FIFA 23 fans! The Madfut 23 app is now available on certain devices (more on that in a moment).

Madfut, if you were wondering, is a companion app of sorts. It's an unofficial third-party tool made by fans and filled with squad-building challenges, pack-opening excitement and plenty of other draft-based challenges.

So, what do we know about the Madfut 23 release date? Has it really happened already? Keep on reading and we'll tell you everything we know.

When is the Madfut 23 release date?

The Madfut 23 release date is Wednesday 5th October 2022, at least on Android devices.

That's right, folks - Madfut 23 is available now on the Google Play Store!

What about the Apple App Store, though? If we had to guess, we'd hope that Madfut 23 will be available on iPhone within a matter of days, but that is pure guesswork on our part.

Note: we have reached out to the developers for comment but they have not replied at the time of writing.

Is there a Madfut 23 beta?

Here's one big clue that Madfut 23 is almost ready to launch on iPhones: it looks like a private Madfut 23 beta is already under way on the Apple iOS, with influencers starting to share footage of this year's Madfut app in action (as you can see in the video below from Etorr).

However, it doesn't look like any players will be able to get into the beta any time soon, other than the select few that are already in it.

The Madfut 23 beta looks to be running on Apple's TestFlight service, but the relevant TestFlight page currently says, in no uncertain terms: "This beta is full."

Videos like the one above, and Reddit posts, are starting to share insights from the beta. So hopefully it shouldn't be long before an iPhone release date is confirmed and the rest of us can join in. When a date gets revealed, we'll be sure to updated this page.

