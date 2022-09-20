As revealed in our best FIFA 23 players guide , Ronaldo carries an OVR rating of 90, topping the ranks of Manchester United’s squad, but still giving the forward a downgrade. Ronaldo’s lowest overall rating since FIFA 11 back in 2010.

EA has revealed the full FIFA 23 Man Utd player ratings, which includes a downgrade for Ronaldo. First Europa League football, now this. It’s not been a good few weeks for CR7.

Of course, Manchester United isn’t all about Ronaldo (despite what some might tell you). Read on for the full list of FIFA 23 Man Utd player ratings, including new stars Antony, Eriksen, and Casemiro.

FIFA 23 Man Utd ratings: Full list of players

Man Utd have a fair number of new players for the 22/23 EPL season, so it’s no wonder you’ll be wanting to learn the full list of player ratings for the squad, including the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia. Here is the complete list of Manchester United player ratings in FIFA 23 in order of best to worst:

Ronaldo - 90 (-1 from FIFA 22)

90 (-1 from FIFA 22) Casemiro - 89

89 De Gea - 87 (+3 from FIFA 22)

87 (+3 from FIFA 22) Fernandes - 86 (-2 from FIFA 22)

86 (-2 from FIFA 22) Varane - 84 (-2 from FIFA 22)

84 (-2 from FIFA 22) Sancho - 84 (-3 from FIFA 22)

84 (-3 from FIFA 22) Antony - 82 (+3 from FIFA 22)

82 (+3 from FIFA 22) Eriksen - 82

82 Martinez - 81 (+2 from FIFA 22)

(+2 from FIFA 22) Rashford - 81 (-4 from FIFA 22)

(-4 from FIFA 22) Maguire - 81 (-3 from FIFA 22)

(-3 from FIFA 22) Fred - 80 (-1 from FIFA 22)

(-1 from FIFA 22) McTominay - 80

80 Lindelof - 80

80 Martial - 80 (-1 from FIFA 22)

80 (-1 from FIFA 22) Shaw - 80 (-4 from FIFA 22)

80 (-4 from FIFA 22) Dubravka - 80 (-1 from FIFA 22)

80 (-1 from FIFA 22) Wan-Bissaka - 80 (-3 from FIFA 22)

80 (-3 from FIFA 22) Van De Beek - 79 (-2 from FIFA 22)

- 79 (-2 from FIFA 22) Malacia - 79 (+2 from FIFA 22)

79 (+2 from FIFA 22) Dalot - 78

As you can see, based on Man Utd’s poor 21/22 season which saw them drop from Champions League places into the Europa League, several players in the squad have been downgraded. Notably, Rashford and Shaw have both seen their overall ratings reduced by four points each. Ouch.

FIFA 23 Ratings: Ronaldo downgrade

Cristiano Ronaldo has had his overall rating reduced from 91 in FIFA 22 to 90 in FIFA 23. While it’s not as large a drop in ratings as players such as Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, Ronaldo’s downgrade will be felt.

FIFA 23’s CR7 is the lowest-rated the star has been in the series since FIFA 11 back in 2010, where the Portuguese forward was rated a lowly 89. Now in his late thirties, it’s no surprise that Ronaldo has seen his stats decline. Even still, this will hurt the poor man’s ego.

Most notable of Ronaldo’s downgrades is his pace. His overall pace has reduced from 87 down to 81. With an acceleration stat of 79, too, players might think twice about playing Ronaldo on the wing in their Ultimate Team. Fortunately for Ronaldo stans, meanwhile, his stats are still ludicrously good when played as a striker thanks to 95-rated positioning and 92 shooting.

