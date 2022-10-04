FUT Champs FIFA 23: Rewards, ranks & format explained

It's the ultimate test of any FIFA 23 FUT, so you'll want to make sure you have your best possible squad ready to win as many matches as possible.

As if FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) didn't sound dramatic enough, FUT Champions is the top-tier game mode where the best players can earn some seriously good prizes.

But if you win, you'll win big, with FUT Champs offering the best rewards in the mode - here's everything you need to know about FUT Champs in FIFA 23.

FUT Champs FIFA 23 rewards and ranks

You will earn rewards for completing your ten matches in the Champions Play-Offs, depending on how many points you accumulated.

Champions Play-Offs Ranks

Rank 1 : 40pts

: 40pts Rank 2 : 36-39pts

: 36-39pts Rank 3 : 32-35pts

: 32-35pts Rank 4 : 26-31pts

: 26-31pts Rank 5 : 20-25pts

: 20-25pts Rank 6 : 12-19pts

: 12-19pts Rank 7: 4-11pts

Champions Play-Offs Rewards

Rank 1: FUT Champions Finals Qualification, 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1x Rare Players Pack, 1x Mega Pack

FUT Champions Finals Qualification, 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1x Rare Players Pack, 1x Mega Pack Rank 2: FUT Champions Finals Qualification, 1x Rare Mega Pack, 1x Prime Gold Players Pack, 2x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

FUT Champions Finals Qualification, 1x Rare Mega Pack, 1x Prime Gold Players Pack, 2x Small Rare Gold Players Pack Rank 3: FUT Champions Finals Qualification, 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2x Rare Gold Pack, 2x Small Prime Gold Players Pack

FUT Champions Finals Qualification, 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2x Rare Gold Pack, 2x Small Prime Gold Players Pack Rank 4: FUT Champions Finals Qualification, 2x Mega Packs, 1x Rare Gold Pack

FUT Champions Finals Qualification, 2x Mega Packs, 1x Rare Gold Pack Rank 5: FUT Champions Finals Qualification, 2x Rare Gold Pack, 1x Small Prime Gold Players Pack

FUT Champions Finals Qualification, 2x Rare Gold Pack, 1x Small Prime Gold Players Pack Rank 6: 2x Gold Players Pack, 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 400 Champions FUT Qualification Points

2x Gold Players Pack, 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 400 Champions FUT Qualification Points Rank 7: 2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

The Champions Final rewards work in much the same way, with your points placing you in one of 10 ranks which then determines your reward. Even if you lose all 20 games you'll still end up in Rank 9, so it is worth completing all your matches if possible.

Champions Final Ranks

Rank 1 – 76-80 pts

– 76-80 pts Rank 2 – 72-75 pts

– 72-75 pts Rank 3 – 67-71 pts

– 67-71 pts Rank 4 – 60-66 pts

– 60-66 pts Rank 5 –51-59 pts

–51-59 pts Rank 6 – 45-50 pts

– 45-50 pts Rank 7 – 36-44 pts

– 36-44 pts Rank 8 – 24-35 points

– 24-35 points Rank 9 – 12-23 points

– 12-23 points Rank 10 – 4-11 points

Champions Final Rewards

Rank 1: 3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs, 2x Ultimate Pack, 1x Rare Players Pack, 3x Premium TOTW Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 100,000 coins

3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs, 2x Ultimate Pack, 1x Rare Players Pack, 3x Premium TOTW Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 100,000 coins Rank 2: 3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs, 2x Ultimate Pack, 2x Premium TOTW Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 100,000 coins

3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs, 2x Ultimate Pack, 2x Premium TOTW Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 100,000 coins Rank 3: 3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs, 2x Rare Players Pack, 1x Ultimate Pack, 2x Premium TOTW Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 75,000 coins

3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs, 2x Rare Players Pack, 1x Ultimate Pack, 2x Premium TOTW Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 75,000 coins Rank 4: 3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs, 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1x Ultimate Pack, 1x Premium TOTW Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 50,000 coins

3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs, 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1x Ultimate Pack, 1x Premium TOTW Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 50,000 coins Rank 5: 3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs, 1x Rare Players Pack, 1x Ultimate Pack, 1x Premium TOTW Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 30,000 coins

3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs, 1x Rare Players Pack, 1x Ultimate Pack, 1x Premium TOTW Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 30,000 coins Rank 6: 2x 1 of 4 Red Player Pick Packs, 1x Rare Players Pack, 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack,1x Premium TOTW Pack, 1,000 FUT Champions Qualification Points, 25,000 coins

2x 1 of 4 Red Player Pick Packs, 1x Rare Players Pack, 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack,1x Premium TOTW Pack, 1,000 FUT Champions Qualification Points, 25,000 coins Rank 7: 2x 1 of 4 Red Player Pick Packs, 1x Rare Players Pack, 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 750 Champions Qualification Points, 15,000 coins

2x 1 of 4 Red Player Pick Packs, 1x Rare Players Pack, 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 750 Champions Qualification Points, 15,000 coins Rank 8: 2x 1 of 3 Red Player Pick Packs, 1x Mega Pack, 1x Prime Gold Players Pack, 2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 750 Champions Qualification Points,10,000 coins

2x 1 of 3 Red Player Pick Packs, 1x Mega Pack, 1x Prime Gold Players Pack, 2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 750 Champions Qualification Points,10,000 coins Rank 9: 1 of 3 Red Player Pick Pack, 2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1x Prime Gold Players Pack, 500 Champions Qualification Points, 5,000 coins

1 of 3 Red Player Pick Pack, 2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1x Prime Gold Players Pack, 500 Champions Qualification Points, 5,000 coins Rank 10: 1 of 3 Red Player Pick Pack, 1x Rare Mixed Players Pack, 500 Champions Qualification Points

FUT Champs FIFA 23 format explained

After a major overhaul to FUT Champs in FIFA 22, the format has remained largely unchanged for FIFA 23.

Therefore if you played FUT Champs in FIFA 22 then you'll already be familiar with the format, but we'll provide a quick explainer for any new non-returning players.

FUT Champs is made up of two stages: Champions Play-Offs and Champion's Finals (previously known as Weekend League).

However, in order to access the Champions Play-Offs, you need to earn Champions Qualification Points (CQP) from FUT's Division Rivals mode. Once you earn 1500 CQP you will be automatically entered into the Play-Offs.

Champions Play-Offs

The point-earning doesn't end there, however - you'll next have to earn 20 points over the next 10 matches to qualify for the Champions Finals, with each win worth four points and each loss resulting in one point.

You'll therefore need to win at least four out of the 10 matches. You'll then earn a Finals Qualification Token, which can be redeemed immediately or at a later weekend.

Champions Finals

All this however was just to get to the Champions Finals - now the real competition begins. From 8am BST on Friday morning to 8am BST on Monday morning, you have 20 matches to earn as many points as possible.

The point system works the same as in the Play-Offs - four points for a win and one point for a loss.

Once you complete 20 matches or the Champions Finals period ends, you will then be able to claim your rewards.

