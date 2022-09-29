FIFA 23 Ones to Watch: OTW release date and confirmed cards

If you’re playing tactically in the FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) mode, you’ll want to know the Ones to Watch cards. They’re special and dynamic cards, and thus they can improve and change throughout the whole year. What’s cool about Ones to Watch is that the players' stats change, depending on how their real-life counterparts are performing!

We’re still waiting with bated breath for this year’s FIFA 23 , which will mark the end of an era by being the last in the legendary series. With this in mind, there’s no excuse not to really get stuck in with this one - learn all the stats, build a killer team, win… and do it all again.

It’s a promotion that celebrates the biggest transfers of the year, and it’s one of the first big events in the FIFA community. Here, we’ll go over when to expect things, and what to expect!

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch release date

Ones to Watch will actually be released on 30th September 2022 - exactly the same date as FIFA 23’s official release. So you won’t have to wait around to start building your dream team with the help of this nifty little promotion.

However, there will be a mini promotion on 2nd October, so be sure to check that out for even more OTW cards!

All confirmed players in FIFA 23 Ones to Watch

There are a fair few players confirmed already who will have their in-game stats determined by their real life performances (pretty brave if you ask us).

The confirmed FIFA 23 OTW cards are as follows. This first set will be available in packs from 30th September:

Sadio Mane - Bayern

- Bayern Schlotterbeck - Dortmund

- Dortmund Lewandowski - FC Barcelona

- FC Barcelona Rudiger - Real Madrid

- Real Madrid Tchouameni - Real Madrid

- Real Madrid Tolisso - OL

- OL Haaland - Man City

- Man City Nunez - Liverpool

- Liverpool Antony - Man United

- Man United Tyler Adams - Leeds

- Leeds Dybala - Roma FC

- Roma FC Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal

On top of that, the following Ones to Watch will be available through Squad-Building Challenges:

Kessié - FC Barcelona

- FC Barcelona Sterling - Chelsea (from 6th October)

- Chelsea (from 6th October) Di Maria - Juventus (from 26th September through early access)

Plus, these Ones to Watch will be available from 2nd October as part of a special Mini Batch:

De Ligt - Bayern

- Bayern Bergwijn - Ajax

- Ajax Renato Sanches - PSG

And finally, these Ones to Watch will be available through Objectives (OBJ):

Richarlison - Tottenham

- Tottenham Dest - Milan

It’s worth bearing in mind that these are the only confirmed players so far. There are bound to be plenty more, because we’ve seen plenty of major signings this summer. Keep an eye out!

