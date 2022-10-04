The days of the World Cup getting its own separate video game look far behind us now, as FIFA 23 will be receiving a free expansion with a dedicated World Cup mode - two in fact, as the Women's World Cup is included for the very first time.

The FIFA World Cup will soon be upon us in a brand new winter timeslot, which means the FIFA video game companion mode won't be too long.

But when will this mode be released, and what will it contain? Here's everything we know about the much-anticipated FIFA 23 World Cup mode.

When is the FIFA 23 World Cup mode coming?

There's currently no release date for the FIFA 23 World Cup mode, but will almost certainly launch alongside the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on Sunday 20th November 2022, so we'd expect the World Cup mode to be released that week or shortly after.

Similarly, the Women's World Cup Mode is expected to launch alongside the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in July 2023.

Expect EA to reveal more information on the modes - including a release date - in the coming weeks as the World Cup inches closer.

What have EA said about the FIFA 23 World Cup mode?

The World Cup mode is expected to work similarly to previous modes based on the competition, with all 32 teams playable complete with a full player roster, new stadiums and accurate kits.

Going by recent FIFA trends the ICONS series and perhaps even the Heroes functionality may be included, but EA is remaining tight-lipped on the details for now.

EA’s FIFA gameplay design director Kantcho Doskov told Sports Illustrated that the World Cup mode was “the most exciting addition” for him, and that there would be special edition World Cup cards in FUT mode.

As reported by Eurogamer, line producer Matthew Lafreniere said: "People will be clamouring for football, and we have the opportunity to take advantage of that global momentum."

"We'll unveil new and immersive experiences for all of our players, letting them chase football glory on the international stage all in an attempt to win football's ultimate prize," Lafreniere added. "Expect separate sessions in the coming weeks that reveal more."

We shall wait and see...

