FIFA 23 Career Mode teams: Best & worst clubs to kick off your season
Whether you're a player or a manager, you'll have a lot of fun with these teams in FIFA 23 Career Mode.
When starting up a new game on FIFA 23’s career mode, chances are you know exactly what team you’ll be playing as, thank you very much. It’s the team you’ve been following your whole life and, potentially, the team your family’s been following for generations.
However, maybe this time you fancy trying something new... Or maybe - dread the thought - you just fancy winning. If this is the case, we’ve compiled a list of the best clubs to play as while you work your way through career mode.
We’ve written about which players to go for if you’re on a budget and trying to create a cheap dream team. Keep reading, though, if you want to take control of some of the best clubs out there and win all the glory.
Who are the best teams in FIFA 23 Career Mode?
Whether you’re using FIFA as a manager sim or a football sim, it’s only natural to want a strong overall team. After all, team games are by their very definition ones in which multiple players’ stats and abilities need to be taken into account. Last year’s top team - Manchester City - has been knocked to second place by Paris Saint-Germain from the French league. You can see the rest of the top 10 below:
- Paris Saint-Germain (86)
- Manchester City (85)
- FC Bayern München (84)
- Liverpool (84)
- Manchester United (84)
- Real Madrid (84)
- Atlético Madrid (84)
- FC Barcelona (83)
- Chelsea (83)
- Juventus (83)
Who are the worst teams in FIFA 23 Career Mode?
Maybe you’re a gamer who plays on hard mode. Or, as the following list would reframe it, someone who plays FIFA 23 using Ireland’s Longford Town. Check out the 10 worst teams on FIFA 23 below - speaking purely from a statistical point of view, of course.
- Longford Town (55)
- NorthEast United (55)
- SC East Bengal FC (57)
- Waterford FC (57)
- Drogheda United (57)
- Odisha FC (57)
- Derry City (58)
- Finn Harps (58)
- Jamshedpur FC (58)
- Hyderabad FC (59)
How good are Wrexham in FIFA 23 Career Mode?
We spoke about this last year (see our rundown of the best/worst Career Mode teams in FIFA 22), but the prominence of Wrexham FC has only shot up recently.
On FIFA's rankings, they're still pretty low (coming at 653 out of all 702 teams), but the new Disney Plus show Welcome to Wrexham has put Wrexham back on the map. Will you make Ryan Reynolds's and Rob McElhenney's dream come true this season? They have an overall rating of 62 and you'll find them in League Two, so definitely a challenge!
What about AFC Richmond in FIFA 23 Career Mode?
Now that Ted Lasso and all his teammates are in FIFA 23, you might be wondering just how good the fictional AFC Richmond are as a Career Mode option. And how do you get the Greyhounds in your FIFA 23 Career Mode anyway?
Well, you'll find AFC Richmond under 'Rest of World', and you'll need to swap out another team in the league of your choice to make them a proper Career Mode side. You could swap them into the Premier League for a Ted Lasso season 1 vibe, or relegate them to the Championship for more of a season 2 feel.
AFC Richmond has an overall rating of 78, making them a very playable Career Mode side. Roy Kent, Sam Obisanya, Jamie Tartt and Dani Rojas all have ratings in the 80s, but you might need to hit the transfer market to bolster your squad in other areas. A fun challenge! But if Ted can do it, you probably can too.
